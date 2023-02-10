South Amboy Student Named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus

MADISON, NJ - Renee Piazzolla, of South Amboy, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

