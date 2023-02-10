Open in App
South Amboy, NJ
South Amboy Student Named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus

By John Mooney,

6 days ago

MADISON, NJ - Renee Piazzolla, of South Amboy, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

FDU's Florham Campus is located on the former Vanderbilt-Twombly estate in suburban Morris County. Its focus is on providing outstanding on-campus and residential living opportunities, hands-on-learning experiences, strong graduate and professional school preparation, and customized educational options, all framed by a global perspective.

Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjyTI_0kkA5UVh00

