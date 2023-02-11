Open in App
Lady Vols score 30 runs in two wins on opening day

By Dan Harralson,

9 days ago
No. 13 Tennessee (2-0) recorded two wins on opening day in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.

The Lady Vols defeated Howard, 21-1, in the first game played in Clearwater, Florida. Tennessee recorded a 9-2 win versus Illinois in game No. 2.

McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni totaled 16 RBIs in both games for Tennessee.

Gibson was 3-for-4, recording two home runs and six RBIs. Puni was 5-for-7, recording two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Pitchers Payton Gottshall and Ashley Rogers started against Howard (0-1) and Illinois (1-1), respectively. Making her Tennessee debut,

Gottshall pitched three innings and did not allow a hit or run, while recording six strikeouts.

Tennessee will play South Alabama (4 p.m. EST) and No. 6 Texas (6:30 p.m. EST) Saturday.

