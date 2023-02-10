Ravens GM Eric DeCosta shares thoughts on long-term future of ILB Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best inside linebacker duos in the league in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Smith was acquired by Baltimore from the Chicago Bears in exchange for multiple assets, while Queen was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Baltimore signed Smith to a five-year, $100 million extension, which caused people to begin questioning the long-term future of Queen with the Ravens. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta spoke on the matter at his end-of-season press conference, discussing both his fifth-year option and what the team’s plan could be for the former LSU star.

“Yes, we were really excited by the way Patrick [Queen] played this year. We think he made a jump. He showed play-making ability, leadership. He just really, really over the course of the season became the player that we kind of envisioned him being. Specifically speaking to the fifth-year option, I’m probably not prepared to make that announcement at this point. Does it make it difficult to sign him long term? If he’s a great player, we’ll find a way to make it work. If he’s playing at a high level, we want to keep as many good players as we can. So, I would never rule out right now signing a player two years from now, potentially. He’s a good player. I think we have the best two young inside linebackers – the combo, the tandem, it’s exciting – in football. They make our defense a problem for other teams, and it’s something that is going to cause a lot of teams problems moving forward. So, I think we’re in a great position there. I think our defense is exciting, and we can’t wait to see him next year.”