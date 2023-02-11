Fan Runs On To 16th Hole At Phoenix Open Before Belly Flopping Into 17th Lake

On Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open , we saw a stacked leaderboard taking shape which included the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and multiple other big names lurking.

However, it was perhaps something else that caught the eye of the onlooking spectators, with one individual taking things a bit too far as they explored the par 3 16th and par 4 17th at TPC Scottsdale in nothing more than a pair of underpants.

As Matt Kuchar, J.B. Holmes and Stewart Cink struck their shots into the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale , a man appeared from the crowd and sprinted down the par 3. From there, he began dancing with the flag in a display that can only be described as non-PG.

After he let go of the poor flag, the individual then made a sprint for the 17th tunnel, side-stepping security like he was some sort of winger, before somehow making a dash down the driveable par 4, some 300+ yards!

How did the moment of madness conclude? Well, the man with the mullet finished his exploration of the course with a belly flop into the 17th hole pond that would have scored less than 0.5 in the Olympics. It's amazing what a few Bud Lights will do...

Obviously we do not encourage this behaviour and, although the tournament is the most raucous and rowdy on the PGA Tour circuit , it can sometimes go a tad over the top. Eventually, along with probably a sore head this morning, the man was detained by police and escorted from the course.

Away from the drunken antics, Scottie Scheffler currently leads the tournament with World No.3, Jon Rahm, in hot pursuit. Both men have the chance to leapfrog Rory McIlroy to the top of the World Rankings and, if the first two days have been anything to go by, we are set for a weekend of drama but, hopefully, no more disturbances.

