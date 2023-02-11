Ireland vs France live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023 opener free online and on TV

Ireland vs France Six Nations 2023 live stream

You can watch Ireland vs France for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK today. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via RTÉ2 and RTE Player. Peacock TV will be broadcasting this massive Six Nations clash in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, while Stan Sport is where you'll be able to watch this match in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country.

Ireland vs France Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

Arguably the pick of this season's Six Nations fixtures sees defending champs France take on bookies favourites Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Andy Farrell's Boys In Green made a commanding start to this year's tournament last weekend when they brushed aside Wales in their opening game, winning 34-10 in Cardiff.

That result came at a cost, however, with influential hooker Dan Sheehan picking up a hamstring injury which rules him out of this potentially pivotal game and adding to an sidelined list that also includes Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will start in place of the in-form Sheehan for the Irish, while the fit-again Rónan Kelleher his named on the bench.

Les Bleus looked somewhat less assured as they laboured to an unconvincing 29-24 victory over Italy in their opening match.

Despite that disappointing display, head coach Fabien Galthié has kept faith with the lineup which started in Rome for this crucial showdown.

Ireland vs France kicks off at 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am EST today, Saturday 11th February, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Make sure you know how to watch a Ireland vs France Six Nations 2023 live stream .

Ireland vs France Six Nations 2023 free live stream

Ireland vs France will be broadcast live on ITV1 in the UK, and on the streaming service ITVX . It's free to watch, as long as you have a TV licence.

Away from the UK? You can use a VPN to unblock the free live stream on ITVX from wherever you are. Details next...

Ireland vs France Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Ireland vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Six Nations 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN for Ireland vs France

Using a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice . ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ireland vs France, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs France live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Ireland vs France live stream kick-off times

Global Ireland vs France kick-off times

UK: 2.15pm

2.15pm Central Europe: 3.15pm

3.15pm USA (EST/PST): 9.15am / 6.15am

9.15am / 6.15am Australia: 1.15am (Sunday)

1.15am (Sunday) New Zealand: 3.15am (Sunday)

Watch Ireland vs France live stream in the UK

You can watch Ireland vs France live and for free in the UK via ITV1.

Coverage starts at 1.25pm GMT today ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off.

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the ITVX website or mobile app.

Remember: You can watch every this match free on ITVX ( Use a VPN to access either service when travelling outside of the UK ) .

Watch Ireland vs France live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel RTÉ2 is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Cardiff, with coverage starting at 1.15pm IST - over an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via RTÉ Player , with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Watch Ireland vs France live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Ireland vs France is set to kick-off at 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Don't forget: Australian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Watch Ireland vs France live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Dublin is set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial .

You can also watch CNBC on Sling . You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Don't forget: US nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Watch Ireland vs France in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Ireland vs France via Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 3.15am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial .

Don't forget: New Zealand nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Ireland vs France live stream in South Africa

Super Sport has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Ireland vs France live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 4.15pm SAST this afternoon.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Don't forget: South African nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Ireland vs France live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Kick-off is at 10.15pm in Singapore, 7.45pm IST in India, 7.15pm PKT in Pakistan and at 9.15pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

Don't forget: Asian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .