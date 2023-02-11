The Twelve cast: who's who in the Australian courtroom drama

The Twelve is a gripping courtroom drama that tells the unique stories of 12 ordinary Australians who are part of the jury in a disturbing murder trial, in which Kate Lawson (Kate Mulvany) has been accused of killing her teenage niece.

Behind their anonymous exteriors, the jurors hide dark stories — from shameful secrets and shattered dreams to personal trauma and glimmering hope.

As we delve into the jurors personal histories, the viewers will discover the tumultuous and flawed way we try to determine justice in our society, as the individuals bring their prejudices to the court room.

With a star-studded cast at the helm of this Australian series, let's see who is part of the cast for The Twelve , which will air on ITVX ...

Kate Mulvany as Kate Lawson

Kate Mulvany as Kate Lawson. (Image credit: FOXTEL FOR ITVX)

Kate Mulvany plays Kate Lawson, a photographer who is on trial for killing her 14-year-old niece Claire Spears (Coco Jack Gillies).

Kate recently played Marion Keisker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis and has had roles in The Great Gatsby, Hunters , Griff the Invisible and The Final Winter.

Sam Neill as Brett Colby SC

Sam Neill as Brett Colby SC. (Image credit: ITV)

Sam Neill stars as Brett Colby SC, a snooty barrister who represents Kate Lawson at her murder trial.

Sam's career spans nearly five decades and he has appeared in a number of blockbusters and dramas, with his best known roles being Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise and Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders .

He has also starred in Thor: Love and Thunder , The Piano, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and recently reprised his role of Alan Grant for Jurassic World: Dominion .

Marta Dusseldorp as Lucy Bloom QC

Marta Dusseldorp as Lucy Bloom QC (far right). (Image credit: ITV)

Marta Dusseldorp plays Lucy Bloom QC, a prosecuting lawyer.

Marta's acting credits include Janet King, BlackJack, Jack Irish, Stateless and The Railway Man.

Who are the jurors in The Twelve?

The jury in The Twelve. (Image credit: ITV)

The 12 jurors in The Twelve are...

Pallavi Sharda as Corrie D'Souza

Ngali Shaw as Jarrad Saunders

Hazem Shammas as Farrad Jessim

Brendan Cowell as Garry Thorne

Damien Strouthos as Alexi Menelaus

Catherine Van-Davies as Vanessa Young

Brooke Satchwell as Georgina Merrick

Bishanyia Vincent as Lily Powell

Nicholas Cassim as Simon Cavanaugh

Gennie Nevinson as Margaret Brown

Daniel Mitchell as Peter Brodsky

Warren Lee as Trevor Morros

The Twelve will be available on ITVX from Thursday, February 16, 2023 and will be broadcast on ITV1 later in the year.