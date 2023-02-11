Tourist Accidentally Breaks 'Disneyland' Ride in a Totally Epic Fail

When you're on a roller coaster or theme park ride, it can be tempting to sneak out your phone to try and snag some video of the experience. If you're on a particularly rough or fast-moving ride though, you may want to second-guess this decision. Losing your phone to one of these rides can have some pretty gnarly consequences.

When TikTok user @hunterjakesteele visited Disneyland with his family, they made a stop in Radiator Springs to ride "Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters." Unfortunately, trouble began when Hunter's sister dropped her phone...

Awkward!!!

In all honesty, we feel really bad for them. Not only is Hunter's sister out one very expensive looking phone, but the whole family had to deal with the embarrassment of causing the ride's shutdown. It's not everyday a guest accidentally drops something on the tracks that catches fire! However, phone batteries can be very volatile if damaged- say, if a car runs over them. It was an honest mistake, but one that had disastrous consequences. That must have seriously put a damper on their day!

On the other hand, the ride operators and cast members who were actually there that day didn't seem to mind that much. "I was working the ride when it happened - made for quite the interesting work day lol," chuckled @whatanerdgirlsays. "Thanks for the extra break you gave us!" @tjrayjefferson laughed appreciatively. So hey, maybe it wasn't all bad!

Still, some guests were angry about what consequences this incident could have for them. "You just HAD to have your phone out, didn’t you?" @iticklepandas snapped angrily. "There’s going to be a sign saying no phones on this ride," predicted @iamrolliepollie.

However, others were more sympathetic and even offered advice for capturing ride videos more safely in the future. "They have wrist lanyards for phones. Stick it to the phone and clip a wrist or full one. I usually hold my phone with one. I’m so sorry this happened!" suggested @samolineros.

This video convinced us to keep our phones securely tucked away while we're on any rides. However, if you do want to grab some ride footage (without potentially creating a fire hazard), follow the last commenter's advice- make sure your phone is closely secured to you with a lanyard!

