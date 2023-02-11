Open in App
Jackson, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Saturday brings chilly and wet conditions for us, and then we return much warmer on Sunday! We are also tracking storms this upcoming week!

By Branden Walker,

9 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. A cold-core low will pivot over the area Saturday, featuring clouds and occasional showers, keeping temperatures quite chilly –...
