First Alert Forecast: Saturday brings chilly and wet conditions for us, and then we return much warmer on Sunday! We are also tracking storms this upcoming week!
By Branden Walker,9 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. A cold-core low will pivot over the area Saturday, featuring clouds and occasional showers, keeping temperatures quite chilly –...
