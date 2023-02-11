Brittany Snow’s Ex Tyler Stanaland Responds To Divorce, 'Selling The OC' Star Demands Prenup Be Enforced

MEGA

Brittany Snow ’s estranged husband Tyler Stanaland has responded to the actress’ divorce petition and all signs point to him not putting up a fight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Selling The OC star agrees with the divorce moving forward and cited “irreconcilable differences” like Brittany.

In his filing, he listed the date of marriage as March 13, 2020, and the date of separation as “to be determined.” Tyler asked that the prenuptial agreement be enforced, as did Brittany.

The reality star wants both parties to cover their own legal fees.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Brittany filed for divorce after 3 years of marriage. The marriage came to an end shortly after Tyler started appearing on the Netflix reality show, a spin-off of Selling Sunset .

In her petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court , Brittany said she wanted the prenup enforced and Tyler to pay his legal fees.

Back in September, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate ,” Snow wrote on her Instagram

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she wrote at the time.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” she continued. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

“Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,” a source told Page Six . “That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.”

Prior to the divorce, sources claimed that Tyler’s co-stars were getting flirty with him.

Kayla Cardona , one co-star on the Netflix show, admitted that she tried to kiss him during production while others openly flirted with him.

The divorce has yet to be finalized.