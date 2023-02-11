Open in App
The Independent

Man dies and another in hospital after double stabbing

By Laura Parnaby,

9 days ago

A man has died and another remains in hospital following a double stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an east London hospital at around 4.30am where two men had turned up with knife wounds following an incident in Hackney Wick.

A 26-year-old man later died from his injuries, while officers await a formal assessment of the condition of a 24-year-old man.

They were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, which has been cordoned off as forensic teams scour the area.

No arrests have been made.

The police tape extends from a bridge over the River Lee Navigation, and what appeared to be blood splatters can be seen from outside the cordon, along with evidence markers.

Just before noon, police extended the taped area to Cadogan Close near Victoria Park , including a footbridge over the river.

Officers are patrolling the scene, while security teams have been working to redirect pedestrians, including football fans on the way to the West Ham v Chelsea football match at nearby London Stadium.

Traffic has also been diverted, affecting local bus routes.

The Met is appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation led by detectives from the specialist crime unit.

The family of the 26-year-old has been informed of his death, and formal identification will take place along with a post-mortem examination, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.

The death comes after Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest in 76 years.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.

