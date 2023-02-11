Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chad Hall departs Bills, joins Jaguars coaching staff

By Nick Wojton,

9 days ago
Chad Hall was a beloved coach but the Buffalo Bills are going to have to make a change.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Hall as their wide receivers coach. That’s the same position he held in Buffalo since 2019.

It appears the Bills wanted to go in a different direction because Hall’s contract had reportedly expired and he was not retained. There’s also the option that Hall declined an extension.

The answer is unclear. However, it’s worth noting that Buffalo was amongst the NFL leaders in terms of dropped passes in 2022.

It can be a subjective statistic, but according to NBC Sports, the Bills had 29 total drops, the second-highest in the league in a three-way tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and… the Jaguars.

Despite those numbers, there were positives from Buffalo’s receivers during Hall’s tenure. Namely, Stefon Diggs emerged as one of the league’s best wideouts.

Players, including Diggs, also had nothing but good things to say about Hall during his time in Orchard Park.

“He does an extremely great job and I never want to lose him,” Diggs said via video conference. “I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have my ol’ Chad with me.”

Prior to signing with the Jags, Hall interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator job but was ultimately not hired.

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates relating to members of the team’s front office throughout the spring.

