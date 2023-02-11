Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Stars Via Buyouts

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their roster quite a bit at the trade deadline. Here are 3 stars they could pick up in the buyout market to make themselves even better.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made serious moves ahead of the trade deadline to improve their roster. The team's construction was questioned all season long before they went ahead and made some serious moves to alleviate that. Rob Pelinka managed to add D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt without giving up both first-round picks.

These moves also included moving on from Russell Westbrook , which seems like a huge move for them as well. The Los Angeles Lakers dealt Patrick Beverley too, and considering that his offense was floundering that too will prove to be a good move. But the wheeling and dealing might not be over just yet, the buyout market could provide some serious options for them.

3 Players That Could Help The Los Angeles Lakers If They Get Them After Buyouts

In a vacuum, there's no denying that the Los Angeles Lakers are already much better than they were before. But the reality is that their rivals in the Western Conference also strengthened significantly. The Dallas Mavericks have paired Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic, the Phoenix Suns added Kevin Durant, and even the Los Angeles Clippers have picked up interesting pieces in Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon.

The Lakers have needed 2 things all season long, shooting and size. Their trades addressed this, but more help would not go amiss, especially against some of the West's stacked rosters. They could also use another proper guard. Here's a look at the 3 stars in the buyout market that could make all the difference for the Lakers.

John Wall

Credit: Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers dealt John Wall in the deal that got them Eric Gordon, and considering his relationship with the Houston Rockets, a buyout is a no-brainer. Things didn't work as expected for Wall on the Clippers, with him starting just 3 games for the franchise, but he provides an intriguing option for the Lakers .

He has averaged 11.4 points and 5 assists per game this season, although his efficiency has been a little poor. He is coming off of a long break from basketball though, so this could improve soon. His 'Per 36 minutes' averages are quite good too , at 18 points and 8 assists. Having given up Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, John Wall could be the man to ably lead the second unit for the Lakers.

Serge Ibaka

Credit: Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports

Serge Ibaka has admittedly not played much this season, just 16 games for the Milwaukee Bucks, during which his stats have been quite average. But Ibaka can still contribute off of the bench for a team with championship hopes. He could play a role similar to what Dwight Howard did during the 2020 championship run for the Lakers.

Ibaka's points output may not be what it once was , but his defense could prove big for the Lakers. Grabbing rebounds and being a big body to provide rim pressure means Ibaka could be a big factor for LA if they get him. And he's a champion, so he would bring that experience to the locker room too, something a team can never have enough of.

Kevin Love

Credit: Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

This one is a long shot, as the Cleveland Cavaliers might decide to not buy Kevin Love out at all. But if they do, he could be an ideal addition to the Lakers. Love is a versatile player, he can allow the Lakers to play Anthony Davis at center while he occupies the power forward role. He's a 35% shooter from three-point range still , so that would be a good thing for the Lakers.

Kevin Love also has experience playing and winning with LeBron James and he is a big rebounder. Another veteran presence for a Lakers roster that did get a fair bit younger after the deadline. None of these acquisitions would make the Lakers immediate contenders for a championship, but they could all provide the little things any winning team needs.

