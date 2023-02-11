Local architecture firm, the Collaborative, celebrates its 50th year of business

In more ways than one, the Collaborative’s design efforts have left a lasting effect on Toledo and northwest Ohio.

From its work on Ottawa Hills schools’ Learning Commons and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Renovation space to the Huntington Center, home of the Toledo Walleye and an entertainment venue, the Collaborative has assisted local schools, universities, and Lucas County government on projects.

The Collaborative is an architecture, design, and planning firm, according to its website, in downtown Toledo and Ann Arbor. The architecture firm is celebrating its 50th year of business this year. Several community events are planned throughout 2023 to honor the anniversary in Toledo and Ann Arbor.

As the Collaborative celebrates its 50th year of business, one of the components the company has done well is its focus on the next generation, said a leader at the Collaborative, Ray Micham.

The Collaborative has a strong effort to appeal to the next generation. A leader prior to Mr. Micham had created a retirement age in the operating agreement, which shows younger members in the firm there’s room for job mobility at the firm, Mr. Micham said.

“What you're doing is you're making a compact with the generation after you, the younger people in the firm, that you're going to get out of the way at a point,” Mr. Micham said. “That you're going to step aside and kind of let them have their day in the sun. So that enables you to recruit talented people who feel like they've got a future. And you're not going to stay a long time. That they're going to get their shot.”

He also added that the company’s commitment to leadership development, connecting its employees with clients of the firm, has contributed to their effort to assist the next generation.

Mr. Micham is one of six principals at the Collaborative who manage a 45-person team. He’s joined by Dave Serra, Michael Muse, Keith Russeau, Brandon Andrzejczak, and Matthew Clarkson.

The Collaborative’s assignments range from K-12 and higher education to corporate to civic and cultural projects. In downtown Toledo alone, the firm has worked on Fifth Third Field, the recent renovations at the Glass City Center, and Imagination Station’s KeyBank Discovery Theater.

“The Collaborative does a lot of stuff in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and they really wanted to have their name associated with these facilities,” said Steve Miller, general manager at the Glass City Center and Huntington Center.

“And I think it's a testament to their abilities,” he said. “Not only from a professional perspective, but again, going back to those listening skills and being able to really work with clients. It just makes such a big difference.”

The main focus of the Imagination Station project was the KeyBank Discovery Theater. The project turned into a “whole exterior renovation,” Imagination Station CEO Lori Hauser said. The Collaborative met the Imagination Station’s request of creating an immersive viewing experience while maximizing the seating in the theater.

Ms. Hauser added that it was important to Imagination Station to partner with a local business.

“Everybody was like, 'I bring my family here,'” Ms. Hauser said. “And I think that was just their commitment to their work that they do, but also to the community that they live in.”

Lucas County Commissioners wanted the Huntington Center to be LEED-certified, and the venue reached that goal with a LEED gold-certified status. Mr. Miller said the Collaborative played a key role in reaching that goal. Home of the Toledo Walleye, the Huntington Center became the one of the country’s first professional sports arenas that is LEED certified.

The Collaborative was also the main architect on the renovation of the Glass City Center. The new renovations included a 16,000-square-foot ballroom, which has a capacity of 900 people. It provides Toledo with a space to host large conferences and events.

Fifth Third Field, the Huntington Center, and the Glass City Center have brought business into downtown Toledo.

“We kind of got this year-round effect now where there's always people downtown,” Mr. Miller said.

He noted that the convention center is newly renovated.

“It's really going to be kind of that anchor to really make sure that when we're doing our business, we've got a great place with great technology, great design to be able to do [those] types of things,” Mr. Miller said. “And then they can kind of go out when they're done doing their meetings and have that fun with the other things that are surrounding the convention center.”

Since the merger that formed the Collaborative in 1973, the company focused on northwest Ohio and the Toledo area. The following generation of leaders pivoted to the higher education market. Over the last few decades, the Collaborative has worked on 60 different campuses in Ohio, as well as throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

There was a time, Mr. Micham said, that the Collaborative’s work was 80 percent higher education development, and most of it outside the Toledo area. That market caused the firm to lose touch with the northwest Ohio community.

The six principals have worked to diversify their markets and entrench themselves in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The Collaborative, which also has an office in Ann Arbor, has expanded to K-12 education, health care, and corporate projects.

“We try to fan out, hire good talent, develop good talent, and trying to win work across a broader front and across a wider range of markets,” Mr. Micham said. “And that has contributed to more stability in terms of our workload.”