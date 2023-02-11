Coquille Tribe distributes grants

Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday as the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Community Fund handed out a record $815,000 in grants to local organizations.

The awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel revived a tradition that had lapsed during the COVID pandemic, with grant recipients gathering in person to collect their checks. The tribe’s grants will help 120 organizations from five southwestern Oregon counties.

Along with the checks, the tribe shared a bit of its culture, inviting the crowd to join in a song whose name translates, “There Is Plenty.” The song reflects a cycle of blessing, with the tribe helping organizations that in turn will help countless community members.

The grants target a variety of local issues, including education, public safety, health and the environment. One of this year’s environmental grants will support bass derbies organized by the Port of Coquille River.

The bass derbies aim to reduce the number of invasive, predatory bass that devour juvenile salmon in the Coquille River. Anglers who catch specially tagged bass this summer can collect cash prizes – while helping to revitalize the fall Chinook salmon run.

“Thanks to the tribe here, one fish will be tagged with a price tag of $10,000,” said Port Commissioner Fred Fry.

The Coquille Indian Tribe established its Community Fund to share the proceeds of The Mill Casino-Hotel with organizations that benefit southwestern Oregon. The fund seeks to strengthen the community by improving opportunities and lives throughout the region.

This year’s record $815,000 grant total nearly triples last year’s $280,000. The fund has distributed about $8.1 million since 2001.

The tribal fund accepts grant applications in the fall of each year. Learn more at www.coquilletribe.org, or call fund administrator Julia Willis at 541-756-0904, ext. 1254.