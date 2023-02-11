R&R Brewing on tap for Clinton

The C-240 Lemon Blueberry Sour Ale is a favorite with R&R Brewing customers. It was named for the badge number of N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders, who died on duty in March 2020. R&R has prided itself on being part of the community, and will bring that energy to Clinton, said owner Ryan Roberts. Kathy Grant Westbrook|mountolivetribune.com

Sampson residents will soon have a place close to home — hops, skip and a jump away — to get some much-needed R&R.

The Clinton City Council this week approved a special use request by R&R Brewing LLC to operate a taproom at 102 Fayetteville St., at the site of Henry Vann Building, sandwiched between Fayetteville and McKoy Streets just off the courthouse square.

R&R Brewing already has a brewery, taproom and beer garden in downtown Mount Olive, which has been in operation since 2018. Owner Ryan Roberts, R&R’s “head of hoperations,” told local leaders he felt the Clinton location would likely open in the beginning of 2024.

Roberts, in speaking with the Council, said many of his patrons over the years have been from Clinton and Sampson County, and he felt the addition of R&R could help bolster the downtown and bring something residents want. The location wouldn’t be exclusive to a drinking crowd, he noted, as his place in Mount Olive has prided itself on being involved in the community, offering a family- and pet-friendly atmosphere and putting on various activities, game nights, trivia, music bingo, chili cookoffs and other events meant to entice all patrons.

“We’ve been open for four and a half years now and over time we’ve developed this community space where we host several different fundraisers, have trivia and we do have some live entertainment,” said Roberts.

The mission at the Clinton taproom would be the same, and would also include a full kitchen and food service — in lieu of the brewery itself — but still while offering R&R’s 13 varieties of beer, along with others on tap. R&R has won awards for its beer and also has its own non-alcoholic draft root beer.

“At this point in time, our intention is to just do the taproom. The larger space that would have been ideal for brewing, we decided, based off talking with community members, there is a need for a lunch-time offering,” said Roberts, who noted that alcohol service isn’t expected be offered at noon.

The historic Henry Vann Building and the adjacent parking lot is owned by Anne Faircloth, who purchased it from Vince Burgess and Burgess Group Consolidated LLC. Maurer Architecture will be handling the work.

“Once Ms. Faircloth called me to come take a look at the building, it was a perfect fit for the model of the business that we currently run, and I think it would be a great addition to the City of Clinton,” said Roberts, who often visits with his customers, introducing himself, shooting the breeze and getting feedback. “We were realizing that we had a good portion of people from Clinton and the surrounding area — it seemed like a natural fit, so we wanted to pursue that.”

According to the approved proposal, the taproom will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Roberts also proposed to remain open until 12:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and New Year’s Eve of each year.

There will 2,800 square feet utilized for beverage service with seating, merchandise sales and general patron seating. The remaining 4,900 square feet will be used for kitchen/food prep and a flex space. That flex space will have indoor games, general seating and live entertainment. A small 450-square-foot area will be used for private parties or meetings.

“If you’re familiar with the Henry Vann Building, there is a small triangular portion where there was at one time a hair salon — that is the portion being discussed there,” said Clinton Planning director Mary Rose.

Approximately 900 square feet of the parking lot along the northwest side of the building will be utilized as an outdoor patio with seating. Rose said the Clinton 2035 Comprehensive Plan encourages infill development in commercial locations, especially in the vicinity of the downtown area.

“It was largely trying to find out what the need of Clinton was, and meet that need with the rest of the space,” said Roberts. “It seemed like a better use of the larger space of the building to provide that food option. Right now, I can’t attest to what the final menu will be, but we’ve got a gentleman who has agreed to come on with about 30 years of restaurant experience, and the ideas are just all over the place. But it’s good to be finally be creative and dream, especially after COVID, because that put a dent in a lot of our plans. Our intent would be to use what would have been a production area, but use that for food or restaurant offering.”

Laurie Jackson, of Maurer Architecture, focuses on historic restoration and adaptive reuse of commercial and civic buildings.

“I’m very excited about this project,” said Jackson. “As you probably well know, the Henry Vann Building is an architectural and historic resource to the City of Clinton and the downtown area. We have come on board to assist the planning, the design and eventually the construction and administration for the project. It is intended to be a historic tax credit project, which is a great incentive for restoring historic resources across the state.”

Roberts said that materials were slowly being collected for the interior of the new taproom, including tables and chairs, but the timeline for the business to be up and operational “depends largely on the architect and the construction crew,” he noted.

“My best guess would be beginning of 2024. With supply chain issues that resulted from COVID-19 … not 100% sure. We would be responsible for the finishing out of the building and the majority of any of the historical restoration is all with Maurer Architecture.”

Leading up to the approval of R&R’s request, the Council approved an amendment to the land development ordinance, adding a definition for “taproom/tasting room,” which they defined as “a facility that is a secondary use or an extension of and under the same ownership as a microbrewery, micro-winery or a micro-distillery.” The operator must be in possession of a valid ABC license for such use.

The Council found that that R&R’s request met the five requirements for special use, stating that the use won’t endanger public safety or substantially injure property values. The Planning and Zoning Board previously recommended approval unanimously. Council followed suit on Tuesday night.

During the public hearing, Jane Herring, who owns the neighboring property on Fayetteville Street where a row of salons are located side-by-side to each other, expressed concern on how R&R’s addition would impact parking for hair clients, many of whom are older and some wheelchair-bound.

“I’m concerned about whether I should continue or close it,” said Herring, of the business. “I am just very concerned. I think growth of the town is good and I’m for his business, but I have a big investment. We would only need (parking) from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon … maybe 9 parking spots. I can’t take 25 customers and put them down the street (parking) at Crumpler-Honeycutt. I have a decision to make.”

Herring said she made a verbal deal many years ago with Richard Landes to use the parking lot and said she has spent money to maintain it over the years. The gravel lot was then owned by Burgess and now Faircloth and neither Herring nor the City of Clinton have ever owned it.

Councilman Daniel Ruggles said he felt that lot would get a sizable upgrade through the project and thought that an arrangement could be made for Herring to have access to parking she needs. Mayor Lew Starling said that the Council did not need to address matters out of its purview during the quasi-judicial hearing. Ruggles withdrew the statement.

“My thinking is that you need to continue to have conversations with Ms. Faircloth, and proceed that way,” said Councilman Neal Strickland.

“We can’t bind anybody,” said Starling. “We have no jurisdiction over there.”

Herring said she was in favor of growth, but didn’t want to see her business and clients impacted.

“I think we all need to work together to keep what we’ve got,” Herring stated.

Clinton resident Bill Scott, who works alongside others toward local economic development efforts, sang the praises of R&R and its owner.

“Like Jane, I too want downtown to grow,” said Scott. “There are challenges to promote the economic vitality of this fine city and what Ryan Roberts is proposing adds to that. I see it as a positive to that. New business equals new people, new opportunities, new revenues, increased tax base.”

Scott said he’s been to other cities that have a similar establishment. It is a welcome addition.

“We see this as a great opportunity to gather and fellowship,” said Scott. “Ryan knows his business. He’s in communication with the Mount Olive Police Department; I know he’ll be in communication with the Clinton Police Department, doing everything he can to be a responsible person. We’ll have video cameras and a lot of security, and a lot of community involvement. I’m in favor of it.”

Roberts did say he was planning to have a state-of-the-art security system, something he has learned from his other business as well as a 53-year-old family business in Mount Olive.

“You can never be too prepared for the worst-case scenarios,” said Roberts. “I’d want to be prepared. I was an Eagle Scout. I would want to have as much security as possible but still create a fun and community environment. You don’t need security guards posted up everywhere, but investing in a state-of-the-art security system is something I intend to do.”

Councilman Rev. Marcus Becton said he had seen photos of the inside of the Mount Olive R&R, and said it looked like a nice establishment.

“If I was a beer drinker, I would probably go,” said Becton, to laughs.

At that Mount Olive location, R&R has hosted workshops for everything from candle making to cookie decorating to calligraphy. Special events might range from a pet adoption event to axe-throwing. Numerous locals have used the space for private parties, and R&R participates in the Harvest Hosts program, a program that helps RVers locate places to stay, like breweries, wineries, museums and farms. R&R has space on its property to accommodate three campers or RVs at one time, and it’s bringing people to Mount Olive who otherwise would never even have heard of the town.

“We’re no longer in the business of just selling a product,” Roberts recently told mountolivetribune.com, a sister media outlet of The Independent. “We’re trying to sell an experience, a service to a certain extent. We try to make it an experience where you don’t have to leave anybody at home … and that’s basically, I believe, what has kept us alive here, is that we are trying to maximize the appeal to ensure that nobody feels left out.”

That mindset will follow with R&R’s next location in Clinton.

“In Mount Olive, the population is less than 5,000 people. I can’t afford to exclude anybody,” said Roberts to the Clinton City Council this week. “That’s the same mentality we want to have in the City of Clinton.”