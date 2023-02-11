‘1923’ Actor Joins Native American Activists’ Call for Kansas City Chiefs to Change Team Name

(Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)

Days before the kick-off of Super Bowl LVII, 1923 star Michael Spears revealed he has joined a group of Native American activists who are calling on the Kansas City Chief to change their name.

During an interview with the Arizona Republic, Spears stated that the people would need to “swallow some hard truths” in order to end cultural appropriation that is linked to the NFL team’s name. “People think they’re honoring us with these mascots and logos,” the 1923 actor explained. “But they’re mocking us.”

Spears, who is also a member of the Lakota Lower Brulė Sioux Tribe, also said that the solution to the situation is for everyone to have a transparent approach. “Communicate to each other,” Spears urged. “Ask what would bring honor to us.”

According to The Wrap, the Kansas City Chiefs have made changes to how the team incorporates the use of Native American themes. Among those changes include not allowing the use of traditional face paints and headdresses for games. However, there is the use of the Chiefs chop. The team also doesn’t have any plans to change its name like the Cleveland MLB team, the Indians, did in 2021.

Meanwhile, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center and member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Gaylene Crouser, will be leading a group of protesters to Phoenix this weekend. “The team has worked hard to put out the illusion that they work with tribes because they do work with a few tribal members,” Crouser accuses. “But they weren’t interested in talking to us because they knew what we would have to say.”

‘1923’ Star Michael Spears Recalls Persuading Producer to Change Scene in ‘The Year of the Dog’ Film

Along with discussing his involvement in the Kansas City Chiefs protests, 1923 star Michael Spears spoke about how he managed to persuade a The Year of the Dog film producer to make some changes to the film. This includes the film’s main character wearing an Atlanta Braves hat.

“We’re real people… I’m not a goofy cartoon,” Spears says in the film. “We don’t do the Tomahawk Chop. … And that makes a difference in how we feel about ourselves.”

The 1923 actor also spoke about his own real-life experiences with people causing harm to Indian Country. He recalled seeing non-Indian people taunting Native Americans and dousing them with beer. “These images create the opportunity for white people to appropriate our culture,” he continued. “Imagery is storytelling and we need to tell our own stories.”

Amanda Blackhorse, who helped lead a group of Native people to sue the NFL for the Washington team, is standing with Crouser and other activists protesting against the Chiefs. She told reporters that while Phoenix will welcome the Chiefs, the team will be encountering more Native people there than they would be in Kansas City. “They’re not in Kansas anymore,” she added.