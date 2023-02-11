Girls basketball: Pitta, Burling lead Lake Mills past Lodi, to share of Capitol North title

LODI — Bella Pitta led all scorers with 19 points and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team finished strong to clinch a share of the program’s fifth consecutive Capitol North title with a 55-43 road victory over Lodi on Friday, Feb. 10.

The second-ranked L-Cats (19-2, 8-0 in conference), who have won 10 in a row, led 28-24 at halftime and were up 39-35 with 7 minutes remaining. Sydney Burling, who matched a career-high with 15 points, had a lefty finish through contact, finishing off the 3-point play at the stripe to kick-start a 7-0 run. Emily Wollin, who chipped in 10 points, dished to Pitta down low for a basket before Taylor Wollin and Pitta both split a pair at the line to make it 46-35 with 5:35 left.

Burling split two defenders to score at the basket at the 3:30 mark and Pitta’s putback made it 50-41 with under two minutes left.

“Lodi is a very solid young team and Coach Nathan Morter has them playing well,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “They played us tough as all the teams in this league do. We really had to earn our baskets tonight. Sydney and Bella were our leaders offensively. Sydney has been improving offensively all season. She is playing really well right now.”

The L-Cats play at Sauk Prairie on Monday and can clinch the conference title outright with a victory at Luther Prep on Tuesday.

LAKE MILLS 55, LODI 43

Lake Mills 28 27 — 55

Lodi 24 19 — 43

Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 1 7-10 10, Nielsen 1 0-0 2, Hosey 2 0-0 4, Burling 6 3-6 15, Sellnow 0 1-2 1, T. Wollin 1 2-4 4, Pitta 9 1-4 19. Totals 20 14-26 55.

Lodi — Thieren 1 3-4 5, Gray 5 3-4 14, Meitzner 2 0-0 4, Reese 2 0-0 6, Clary 4 4-6 12, Haas 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 12-16 43.

3-point goals — LM (E. Wollin 1) 1; LO (Reese 2, Gray 1) 3.

Total fouls — LM 15, LO 24.

Fouled out — LO: Reese.

TUESDAY’S RESULT

POYNETTE — Bella Pitta led four players in double figures scoring with 21 points and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team dispatched host Poynette 76-43 in Capitol North action on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Emily Wollin added 12 points, hitting all eight of her free throws, Ryleigh Kulow totaled 11 and Haydenn Sellnow tallied 10 for the conference-leading and second-ranked L-Cats (18-2, 7-0 in conference).

“Great team effort tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “It was pretty close in the first half, but the girls were getting great shots all game. We played really well to start the second half when Bella took over a few trips in a row and it snowballed from there.

“We had great minutes from multiple bench players. Kenzie Nielsen, Ryleigh Kulow and Sophia Guerrero played great all game and I thought Haydenn Sellnow played her best game this year. They were all attacking the basket and making smart decisions and passes.

“I was very proud of the team and how they supported each other’s successes tonight. It was a great start to the week, but we have to stay mentally tough for back to back road trips Thursday and Friday.”

LAKE MILLS 76, POYNETTE 43

Lake Mills 31 45 — 76

Poynette 22 21 — 43

Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 2 8-8 12, Nielsen 0 2-2 2, Hosey 2 0-0 5, Burling 1 1-4 3, Sellnow 3 3-4 10, Guerrero 3 0-0 7, T. Wollin 1 0-0 3, Pitta 9 3-5 21, R. Kulow 4 3-7 11. Totals 25 20-30 76.

Poynette — Walters 4 5-7 13, C. Lepacek 1 1-2 4, Theis 0 0-2 0, E. Gavinski 2 0-0 4, Woodward 4 2-4 13, Lasarge 1 0-0 2, Wagner 1 0-0 2, G. Gavinski 1 1-1 3, M. Lepacek

3-point goals — LM (Sellnow 1, Guerrero 1, Hosey 1) 3; P (Woodward 1, C. Lepacek 1) 2.

Total fouls — LM 16, P 18.