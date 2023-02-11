Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shows Support For Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is the most criticized player on the roster.

He's heard it from fans all season who have called him out for everything from his weight to poor play. With Lowry now on board for the rest of the season, Jimmy Butler came to the defense of his teammate.

Lowry is arguably having the worst season of his career, but Butler has his back.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen," Butler said. "But I love Kyle as an NBA player, as a human being. I want to play with Kyle. But so much is out of my control. So much is out of his control. He could be my guy forever. I want him to be my teammate forever. Whatever happens, happens. But that’s still going to be my dawg. He ain’t going nowhere."

