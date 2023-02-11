Open in App
Young Harris, GA
This Is Georgia's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

By Taylor Linzinmeir,

9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Equani Spa at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa was named the best there is in Georgia. The spa, located in Young Harris, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor . Here's a little more about the spa:

"Nestled among the North Georgia Mountains, Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa quietly redefines the typical mountain getaway. Just a short two-hours from Atlanta, there is something for everyone at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa. No longer a secret, the 18-hole championship golf course was named among Golf Digest magazine's top places to play. The Stables at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa offers one- and two-hour guided horseback trail-riding for every skill level. And the 7,500-square-foot Equani Spa, inspired by the area's native Cherokee people, serves up treatments to maximize strength, health, appearance, mental acuity and spiritual balance."

Looking to head out of state? Check out More's complete list of the most luxurious spa getaways in the United States .

