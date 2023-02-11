This Is Georgia's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?
More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Equani Spa at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa was named the best there is in Georgia. The spa, located in Young Harris, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor . Here's a little more about the spa:
"Nestled among the North Georgia Mountains, Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa quietly redefines the typical mountain getaway. Just a short two-hours from Atlanta, there is something for everyone at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa. No longer a secret, the 18-hole championship golf course was named among Golf Digest magazine's top places to play. The Stables at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa offers one- and two-hour guided horseback trail-riding for every skill level. And the 7,500-square-foot Equani Spa, inspired by the area's native Cherokee people, serves up treatments to maximize strength, health, appearance, mental acuity and spiritual balance."
Comments / 0