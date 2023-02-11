Open in App
Wisconsin State
This Is Wisconsin's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

By Taylor Linzinmeir,

9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Well Spa at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa was named the best there is in Wisconsin. The spa, located in Lake Geneva, has a 4 star review on TripAdvisor . Here's a little more about the spa:

"Conveniently located between Milwaukee and Chicago, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is 1,300 acres of AAA four-diamond resort. With luxurious guestrooms, suites and spacious villas, decadent dining options and an array of activities for fun and relaxation, Grand Geneva is the perfect getaway. From golf on two championship courses and indulgent spa services to horseback riding, skiing and snowboarding, Grand Geneva offers something for everyone all year round. Visit us on your next Lake Geneva getaway and #MakeitGrand."

The luxury resort also offers archery, bicycle rentals —and babysitting, if you need a little bit of help.

Looking to head out of state? Check out More's complete list of the most luxurious spa getaways in the United States .

