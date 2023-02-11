Open in App
This Is Illinois' Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

By Taylor Linzinmeir,

9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Spa at The Peninsula Chicago was named the best there is in Illinois. The spa, located in Chicago, has a 5 star rating on TripAdvisor . Here's a little more about the spa:

"The Peninsula Chicago is the five-star hotel that brought traditional Asian service to a city already renowned for the warmth of its hospitality. The hotel has become an integral part of Chicago life and is considered the top choice for everything from accommodation to celebrations and corporate events. For this, the hotel credits its strong links to both the local community and international heritage. The Peninsula Chicago has proudly received a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating each year since its opening, and most recently in 2018. It is our pleasure to announce that The Peninsula Chicago has been named the #1 hotel in Chicago and the #2 hotel in the USA in 2018 by U.S. News and World Report. In 2017, The Peninsula Chicago was honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure in their 'Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards' as the Best Hotel in Chicago."

Looking to head out of state? Check out More's complete list of the most luxurious spa getaways in the United States .

