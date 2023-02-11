Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dunkin' offers free coffee in parts of Pa., N.J., Del. for Super Bowl LVII

By CBS3 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPo33_0kk8h2tQ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another chain in our area is offering a deal on Super Bowl Sunday - and the day before, as the Eagles prepare to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII .

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot coffee for customers on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 throughout locations in the Philadelphia region, the company announced. Only stores in these counties are participating:

Pennsylvania

  • Berks
  • Bucks
  • Chester
  • Delaware
  • Lehigh
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Philadelphia

New Jersey

  • Atlantic
  • Burlington
  • Camden
  • Cape May
  • Cumberland
  • Gloucester
  • Mercer
  • Salem

Delaware

  • Kent
  • New Castle

To get the deal, you have to order in the store - no app or delivery orders are eligible. No other purchase is necessary.

The deal lasts all day Saturday and Sunday at participating stores.

They're not the only chain in the region making sure Birds fans are caffeinated for the big game - Wawa is also offering a free any size coffee on Super Bowl Sunday only .

