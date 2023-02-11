Open in App
Mckeesport, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

School districts adjust schedules to accommodate funeral of Sean Sluganski

By Patrick Damp,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5h0U_0kk8h07y00

Community prepares to say final goodbye to Sean Sluganski 01:04

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Several school districts are making schedule adjustments this coming Tuesday in order to accommodate the funeral of slain McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski.

McKeesport Area School District students will learn remotely in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects.

RELATED STORIES:

The South Allegheny School District will also have a flexible instruction day due to the anticipated traffic interruptions and delays.

Lastly, Baldwin-Whitehall School District will also go remote following consultation with police who believe it would be unsafe to transport students during the proceedings.

Sluganski was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday and another officer was wounded when they responded to a domestic call just after noon that day.

The suspect was later identified as Johnathan Morris.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mckeesport, PA
Officer Sean Sluganski, Chief Justin McIntire among dozen of line of duty police killings in last 15 years in Western Pa.
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
1 dead after shooting on Jenny Lind Street in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Police investigating McKeesport Area School District threat
Mckeesport, PA5 days ago
Most Popular
Westinghouse Academy students to return to school in 'phased re-entry' plan after shooting
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Student finds gun in bathroom at a school in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Brentwood crash into tax office sends one to hospital
Brentwood, PA20 hours ago
KD Sunday Spotlight: South Hills Interfaith Movement tackles problems in the community
Bethel Park, PA1 day ago
Presidents Day closures around the area
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Standoff in North Braddock ends with no one in custody
Braddock, PA13 hours ago
Demolition crews begin work at Elizabeth Forward High School after fire
Elizabeth, PA3 days ago
Former residents remember Whiteside Road community in Hill District
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Park police save man who overdosed in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Suspect in custody after state police chase in Fayette County
Connellsville, PA8 hours ago
New video details aftermath of Duquesne shooting that left toddler hospitalized
Duquesne, PA1 day ago
CEO of Alloway in Ohio offers water testing to residents in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Western Pennsylvania residents remain concerned after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Cranberry Township to test its water following Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
2-year-old boy shot in Duquesne
Duquesne, PA2 days ago
Man killed in shooting in McKeesport identified
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Kareef Easington, wanted in Swissvale double homicide, taken into custody
Swissvale, PA1 day ago
State police seek information on girl last seen in Butler in 1985
Butler, PA3 days ago
Turtle Creek man accused of bringing multiple guns into Federal Building
Turtle Creek, PA2 days ago
‘Put these guns down’: 4 students shot outside Westinghouse Academy in Homewood West
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
4 students shot in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Waterfront puts in place new curfew and youth supervision policy
Homestead, PA12 hours ago
IUP remains in shock after last Thursday's incident
Indiana, PA3 days ago
Man charged in McKeesport deadly police shooting due in court for preliminary hearing
Mckeesport, PA3 days ago
McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski laid to rest
Mckeesport, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy