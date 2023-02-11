School districts adjust schedules to accommodate funeral of Sean Sluganski

Community prepares to say final goodbye to Sean Sluganski 01:04

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Several school districts are making schedule adjustments this coming Tuesday in order to accommodate the funeral of slain McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski.

McKeesport Area School District students will learn remotely in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects.

RELATED STORIES:

The South Allegheny School District will also have a flexible instruction day due to the anticipated traffic interruptions and delays.

Lastly, Baldwin-Whitehall School District will also go remote following consultation with police who believe it would be unsafe to transport students during the proceedings.

Sluganski was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday and another officer was wounded when they responded to a domestic call just after noon that day.

The suspect was later identified as Johnathan Morris.