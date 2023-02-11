Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police respond to stabbing, drive-by shooting on same night

By News Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5OE3_0kk8g1Ka00
Emergency crews responding to the stabbing that occurred near Walmart Friday night. Photos by Jason Brock. 

Two incidents appear to be unrelated, police say

Paso Robles Police responded to two incidents Friday night in Paso Robles.

At about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Walmart for a stabbing victim. The victim was reportedly stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oc1UU_0kk8g1Ka00

About an hour later, a call came in regarding a drive-by shooting in the Rite Aid parking lot, located on Spring Street. Two victims were standing in the parking lot when a vehicle drove by, southbound on Spring St. An occupant of the vehicle shot several rounds at the two victims. Luckily, no one was struck by gunfire.

Detectives processed both scenes, interviewing witnesses, and collecting evidence. It appears the two events are unrelated, says the police department.

These are ongoing investigations, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paso Robles, CA
Death notices for Jan. 12 – Feb. 14
Paso Robles, CA5 hours ago
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Harissa
Atascadero, CA5 hours ago
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new defibrillator station
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular
Fatal shooting reported in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach, CA3 hours ago
Hundreds of runners to use Highway 1 for ‘Castle to Coast’ run
Cambria, CA2 days ago
Sheriff visits Shandon for town hall meeting
Shandon, CA4 days ago
Crews train today on earthquake search and rescue techniques
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
Looking Back to 1914: E.G. Lewis announces plans for Atascadero building plant
Atascadero, CA4 days ago
Wineries on Anderson Road collaborate in beautification project
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Rain, chance of snow in the forecast for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA4 hours ago
Applications available for Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Atascadero Chamber CEO honored with regional award
Atascadero, CA4 hours ago
Resource fair held at Paso Robles Senior Center
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Obituary of Hortense Mendoza
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dexter
Paso Robles, CA7 days ago
Student leadership team visits city hall
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
‘A Very Haunted Valentine’ event scaring folks this week in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA7 days ago
Obituary of Elizbeth Sandri, 86
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Obituary of Richard Edwin Guerra, 81
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Onx Wines, Barrelhouse Brewing team up to present ‘Zin City Social’
Paso Robles, CA7 days ago
Obituary of Ruth Raynor, 87
Atascadero, CA7 days ago
Disaster loan outreach center opening in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Chicago coming to Vina Robles
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Angela Hollander kicks off campaign for school board
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Atascadero Chamber hosting ‘Jr. CEO’ program
Atascadero, CA7 days ago
Local student named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Cambria Film Festival announces 2023 winners
Cambria, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy