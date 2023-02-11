Check This Ultimate Thrifted Decor Combo With a Coffee Table Book and Frame

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So, you've got a few leftover frames that don't go with your new decor? Or maybe you're looking for an easy DIY project that will spruce up your home while keeping it stylish? Well look no further! This thrifted decor combo is a great way to give your space a vintage feel without spending too much money.

And if you're like us, you probably have some books that could use love —and what better way to do so than by turning them into frames?

Mod Podge is a great way to add a vintage look to your frames . It's also easy and fun to use! Many different colors and finishes are available, so you can customize your project however you like. If you're feeling confident, try mod-podging some other items around the house--you'll be surprised at how many things it can work with!

"This is genius." @ Corrinn

"I’m so happy you matched the strokes to the actual painting! Make it more realistic." @ Selve

"Secret's out; we gotta gogh." @ findpeps

These are just a few of the ways you can use thrifted decor. The best part about this project is that it's easy and fun to do for yourself or with friends.

And if you don't have any books around your house, check out some thrift stores or garage sales! You never know what kind of treasures might be waiting for someone else who'll love them as much as you.

