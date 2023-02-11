See This Baby Blue Dresser Transformed to a Boho Dream Color Scheme

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're like us, the word "neutral" can conjure images of beige walls and boring decor. But if you look past the exterior of this baby blue dresser and think about what it could become--a piece of furniture that's fun, colorful, and unique? We're sure we'll agree that neutrals are pretty awesome!

It's easy to transform an old piece of furniture into something new by just painting it and adding some boho decor accessories . You could also add new hardware or switch out handles if they don't match your style. The possibilities are endless when it comes to DIY projects like this one!

The comments were big fans of this flip. And so were we.

"I think it’s popular because of how drastic the change is. It went from a bright blue eyesore to something modern with character." @ Zoe Hurley Smoak

"Super cute!!!" @ michellebrochetti

"Paint shade, drawer pulls, and light natural stain. And the paint detail on the drawers!" @ user1353251049748

This baby blue dresser is the perfect example of taking an old piece of furniture and turning it into something brand new . It was a simple transformation with just a little bit of time and patience!

We love the way this dresser turned out! It reminds us of something you would see in a boutique or antique store. The design is unique and beautiful and looks great against any wall color.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.