This Potter’s Tree Bark Coffee Mug Fulfills All Fairy Tale Dreams

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Does your morning routine feel like a fairy tale? Well, if not, it should! This coffee mug fulfills our fairy tale dreams because it's so pretty. Plus, the design will keep your hands warm while you enjoy your morning cup o' joe!

The mug is made from faux tree bark, so it looks as beautiful as it tastes. Hand-painted to look like real bark, this mug has just enough flourish to be considered art while still being functional. It'll keep your coffee warm and cozy while you're sipping away on it, making it an excellent gift for any coffee or tea lover in your life!

The comments were full of appreciation.

"Oh my God, this is TO DIE FOR." @ eli snartgrips

"I'm obsessed with both of these mugs omg." @ jess

And others were supportive and offered some clay working tips.

"If you torch the outside while it's still on the wheel, then pull up just from the inside, you will get bark effects." @ eggpond420

This tree bark mug is perfect if you're looking for a new way to enjoy your morning coffee! Its beautiful design and hand-painted details will make you feel like you're living in a fairy tale. The faux tree bark design will keep your hands warm while drinking your favorite beverage.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.