Man Shares How to Fix the Pesky Draft Coming from Wall Outlets

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Since gas and electricity prices have risen due to inflation, now might be a good time to save on both heat and money. You can easily accomplish this by insulating your doors and windows throughout your home, and even your wall outlets. That's right!

TikTok's home improvement guy, Mitch of the TikTok account @fixitwithmitch, demonstrates in his video how to fix a draft coming from the wall outlet with one simple Amazon find! Let's find out what!

Such an easy fix! Who would have thought?

All you need are these Tikfoam Wall Outlet Insulation Gaskets from Amazon and your heat will be captured, without any drafts sneaking in.

As shown in the video, he checks an exterior wall in his bedroom and feels around the outlet to check if a breeze is noticeable, which there certainly is. And we know that homes in the US are not as well insulated as those in Europe, for instance, which is why feeling a draft coming from your wall outlet is not really that surprising.

To fix it, he bought those insulation gaskets from Amazon, unscrewed the outlet, placed the little insulation piece between the outlet and wall, and screwed the frame of the outlet back on.

That's it.

This hack is not only renter-friendly but also budget-friendly and easy to do. All you need is a screwdriver, really.

We love this Amazon find and will add it to our list immediately.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.