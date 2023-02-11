Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

"I don't see anybody passing him in our lifetime in scoring for one," Pierce said.

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.

Pierce, who earlier took to Twitter to share a congratulatory message , was later candid when talking to Kevin Garnett on In the latest episode of SHOWTIME Basketball's Ticket & The Truth

"When we talk about the GOAT, he might be the GOAT. I think that right there solidified and this is the reason why he's there because he put himself in a place where I don't see anybody passing him in our lifetime in scoring for one. Two, when you look at his accolades, and you look at longevity, and then you look at the biggest part of it, was the expectations coming out of high school. That type of pressure. I remember being in my first All-Star game in Philly, and we were talking to the reporters and all the chatter was about "have you heard of his kid named LeBron James?" To live up to those expectations because he could be the greatest ever and surpass those expectations. That's tough."

There's no doubt that Pierce now has flowers for the player who had fiery clashes with. His tweet spoke volumes about the respect he had for James.

Paul Pierce Believes Luka Doncic Is On Track To Perhaps Suprass LeBron James, But He Wouldn't Break The Record

The same episode saw the Big Ticket and Pierce discussing some of the modern-day superstars and Luka Doncic was one of the names that popped up.

When asked if Doncic was one of the players who could surpass James, Pierce believed that the Slovenian could actually go the distance, but he also had his reasons why the 23-year-old wouldn't.

“Who on pace right now? Luka right now is on pace because you imagine…but Luka don’t have athleticism. So by the time he 38…” Garnett added: “I don’t think Luka’s body…”

Doncic is on a tear this season averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists playing at an MVP-caliber . He has been looked at as the league's future, and with the Mavericks, he has a chance to win his first NBA title.

However, he does have a long way to go if he intends to catch LeBron James in surpassing the scoring record.

