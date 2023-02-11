Meet North Korea's YouTubers, who go fishing, eat ice cream, and gush about 'Harry Potter' to fuel Kim Jong Un's propaganda machine

Song A and Yu Mi's content have been aggressively promoted by social media accounts linked to Sogwang by analysis firm NK News. Screenshot/YouTube/Sally Parks [송아 SongA Channel] and Olivia Natasha- YuMi Space DPRK daily

Several YouTubers have emerged in the last year claiming to show life inside North Korea.

They post talk about the World Cup, visit 4D cinemas, and eat ice cream.

But a closer look reveals they're likely all connected to a state-linked media company in Pyongyang.

Think of North Korean propaganda, and Ri Chun Hee, the granny state news anchor who blares praises of the regime on state TV , might come to mind. But the country appears to have been taking a new approach to communicating with the outside world, deploying a fresh generation of North Korean vloggers.

Among them is Song A, or Sally Parks, an 11-year-old who frolics in amusement parks and 4D cinemas, and claims in fluent English to love reading "Harry Potter. " There's also Yu Mi, a young woman who chats with old ladies about ice creams and discusses World Cup predictions with soccer enthusiasts.

These YouTubers are likely part of a wider social media operation sanctioned by the North Korean government to spread propaganda, according to international observers and Seoul-based North Korea analysis firm NK News. After all, North Koreans are prohibited from accessing the internet or posting online videos — and Yu Mi and Song A are very publicly waltzing about in Pyongyang with their cameras.

Clues from known North Korean social media propaganda accounts indicate that both channels — as well as other North Korean YouTubers taken down over the last few years — are part of a larger network run by the same organization. Below, we've taken a look at some of the North Korean YouTubers pushing propaganda online.

Yu Mi, a.k.a Olivia Natasha

Active on YouTube since : August

Total YouTube subscribers : 11,000

Hallmark elements of her videos: food reviews, praise for Kim Jong Un and North Korea, exercise, World Cup chatter

Little is known about Yu Mi, but her content is frequently reposted by a Twitter user with the handle @Parama_Coreafan . The Twitter account has been flagged by NK News as run by North Korean media company Sogwang. Sogwang's CEO is married to North Korea's ambassador to China, and the company is attached to the office of state media outlet KCNA, per NK News.

The format of Yu Mi's content, with video and audio quality hearkening back to handheld footage of the late 2000s, also mimics that of past videos published on social media by Sogwang, per NK News.

Yu Mi typically features a picturesque aspect of what is supposedly life in Pyongyang, such as eating bulgogi or sipping ginseng-infused coffee. She'll often include some sort of praise for Kim Jong Un's regime and North Korean industries.

In her ice cream video, Yu Mi shows off an assortment of confectioneries produced by Oil General Health Drinks Factory. "This factory produces more than 300 products, including energy drinks which contribute to the health improvement of the people," Yu Mi says, as a sizzle reel of the factory's operations plays.

Her latest upload features a tour of a cave filmed as though it were a news broadcast. Yu Mi herself is not seen in the video.

Song A, a.k.a Sally Parks

Active on YouTube since : April

Total YouTube subscribers : 23,000

Hallmark elements of her videos: amusement parks and science center tour, positive portrayals of North Korean military, idyllic childhood scenes

Song A's videos are much like Yu Mi's, though her content appears to show a child's version of Pyongyang, with clips of her first day back to school, eating shaved ice desserts with her best friend, and playing at a water park.

Most of the footage she shows, however, is likely a misrepresentation of actual everyday life in North Korea, experts told CNN.

She comes from one of Pyongyang's most elite families . Her mother is the granddaughter of Ri Eul Seoul, one of North Korea's "first-generation" war heroes who fought alongside Kim Il Sung, the regime's first dictator, reported South Korean newspaper Segye Ilbo.

A North Korean defector who worked at the country's embassy in the UK told Segye Ilbo that Song A's father was a diplomat in the same embassy, and that the girl was sent to London when she was younger.

NK News also identified Song A as a toddler in a family photo with the war hero Ri .

Like in Yu Mi's channel, rosy depictions of the central authorities and of North Korean technology and culture feature prominently in Song A's videos. She said military doctors visited her family to explain quarantine instructions for the pandemic, and that they "became like my brothers" because she consumed medicine they gave to her.

Like with Yu Mi's videos, the Twitter account @Parama_Coreafan tweets almost all of Song A's content.

Un A, from the 'Echo of Truth'

Active on YouTube since : Account suspended in late 2020

Total YouTube subscribers : 45,700, according to data on Social Blade

Hallmark elements of her videos: combating "fake news" about North Korea

Un A used to be a host for a YouTube channel called "Echo of Truth," where she presented videos that she said combat "fake news" about North Korea. The channel was pulled down in late 2020.

Speaking English in her videos, Un A would reject Western reports of issues in North Korea like its handling of the pandemic, and instead glorify what she claimed to be the country's successes. In one video, she dressed up in several traditional outfits, asking viewers to comment on which they thought looked the best, according to NK News.

"Echo of Truth" also featured a young woman speaking Russian, who called herself Jin Hui and would give scripted video tours of Pyongyang, the analysis firm reported in 2020.

When the channel was taken down for violating Google's terms of service, Un A uploaded a farewell video on another account saying that she had started "Echo of Truth" to "correct the delusive information regarding my homeland."

An investigation by NK News linked Un A's channel to Sogwang when a now-suspended Twitter account and another Chinese social media account connected to the media company started progressively promoting her videos.

Older, non-vlog style YouTube propaganda

While Song A, Yu Mi, and Un A's channels appear to take on a newer, more personalized touch, other accounts on YouTube and Weibo — China's version of Twitter — continue to publish North Korean propaganda in a more traditional news segment style.

Most have had their content pushed by Sogwang-run accounts, or have cross-posted content with such accounts, according to NK News.

The "New DPRK" YouTube account, started three years ago, features videos of citizens eating burgers and a young girl, Ri Su Jin, discussing her grade school exams.

The Weibo account "Mr FawnING" was previously named "New DPRK" as well, and posts almost the exact same videos as its YouTube counterpart. It has 763,000 followers.

Another, called "I will take you to Koryo," which featured women resembling both Un A and Jin Hui on its profile photo, makes posts praising Kim Jong Un, and videos of women describing life in North Korea.

One newer Weibo account, "Yang Yixin," features a North Korean woman in vlog-style videos, in which she eats ice cream and talks about soccer like Song A and Yu Mi.

A screenshot of "I will take you to Koryo"'s Weibo page shows photos of women appearing to be Jin Hui and Un A. Screenshot/Weibo/ 我带你去高丽

The new YouTube and Weibo accounts may be part of an effort by Kim Jong Un to get more "creative" with propaganda techniques, Ha Seung-hee, a research professor of North Korea studies at Dongguk University, told CNN.

"There was talk about shedding previous forms of propaganda and implementing new forms," Ha said, per the outlet.

YouTube and Weibo did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.