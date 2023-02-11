Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Explains Main Reason Why ChatGPT, AI Can Make 'Horrible' Mistakes

Wozniak says the new AI technology is impressive, but it lacks one key quality it will never have.

Apple ( AAPL ) - Get Free Report co-founder and technology entrepreneur Steve Wozniak recently expressed skepticism about artificial intelligence's capabilities.

While not denying the impressive qualities of the technology, Wozniak identified one quality that's missing during a recent discussion with CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on Feb. 8.

San Francisco-based OpenAI has been in the news lately after Microsoft ( MSFT ) - Get Free Report announced a big investment and said it would be using its ChatGPT AI software to enhance Bing search engine results.

Given the amount of media attention Bing received on the news, Alphabet ( GOOGL ) - Get Free Report said on Feb. 6 that was opening up its new AI technology, called Bard, to public testing. But in an early look at Bard search results, an error appeared with the technology that resulted in investor angst, leading to a selloff of Alphabet shares.

On CNBC, Sorkin asked Wozniak specifically about ChatGPT.

"I spent an entire lifetime really studying the brain, the computer," he said. "The computer will never equal the brain. I was very negative at first on any human-made technology being equivalent to nature. So it'll never be equal."

"But now, ChatGPT," he said. "It's just kind of so impressive." CNBC posted video of the interview to its TikTok account .

Wozniak further talked about the development of computer intelligence.

"When a machine could beat a human at chess, we said the same sort of things," Wozniak said. "Oh my gosh, it's so smart, you know, but it's just following different methods than a brain follows.

"But you know," he continued, "We want a humanness that has some emotion and feeling about things."

Wozniak said he believes AI will become useful for humans.

"As all computer technology, AI is the high end of it, where it follows procedures to learn things," he said. "If you can scan things a billion times a second, no human could ever come close to memorizing what you can."

"It's pretty impressive," he reiterated. "But the trouble is, it does good things for us, but it can make horrible mistakes by not knowing what humanness is."