CNN

Teen falls 30 feet to her death while hiking the Moab Rim Trail By Kaylene ChassieMallika KallingalRebekah Riess, 9 days ago

By Kaylene ChassieMallika KallingalRebekah Riess, 9 days ago

The 17-year-old slipped while hiking with a group of friends and fell about 30 feet off of a sheer cliff face, police said. Her friends ...