Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital after doctors rule out new stroke, office says
By Ella Lee, USA TODAY,
9 days ago
Sen. John Fetterman was discharged from a D.C. hospital Friday evening after doctors ruled out a new stroke, his spokesperson said in a statement.
"In addition to the CT, CTA and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, (Fetterman's) EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures," Joe Calvello, Fetterman's communications director, said in a tweet .
While continuing to recover from the stroke, which left lingering auditory processing symptoms, the senator uses assistive technology to provide closed captioning. Doctors said in the fall he had no cognitive impairments and could work “full duty” in public office.
Fetterman will return to the Senate Monday, according to Calvello.
Comments / 0