Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital after doctors rule out new stroke, office says

Sen. John Fetterman was discharged from a D.C. hospital Friday evening after doctors ruled out a new stroke, his spokesperson said in a statement.

"In addition to the CT, CTA and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, (Fetterman's) EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures," Joe Calvello, Fetterman's communications director, said in a tweet .

The Pennsylvania Democrat was taken to George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded toward the end of the Senate Democratic retreat Wednesday, Calvello said earlier this week.

November 9, 2022: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after addressing an election night party in Pittsburgh. Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz to win the Senate seat. Gene J. Puskar, AP

Fetterman suffered a stroke while running for Congress last year, just two days before Pennsylvania’s primary election .

While continuing to recover from the stroke, which left lingering auditory processing symptoms, the senator uses assistive technology to provide closed captioning. Doctors said in the fall he had no cognitive impairments and could work “full duty” in public office.

Fetterman will return to the Senate Monday, according to Calvello.

