Cosby teams claim regular season district titles in rivalry wins at Hancock County

SNEEDVILLE — Cosby’s basketball programs share a long, storied history that is filled with over 15 regular-season district titles.

They gained two more on Friday night, as both Eagle teams took down Hancock County for rivalry wins that put them as the respective No. 1 seeds going into district tournament play.

The Lady Eagles pulled off a 65-49 win for their fifth-straight district championship, as Shylee Shelton poured in 26 points with 10 rebounds to lead Cosby.

It was a nice bounce back from the Lady Eagles’ first district loss of Cody Lowe’s tenure, a 53-52 loss at Washburn this week that left Lowe’s team hungry for more.

“I thought we had the best two days of practice we’ve had all year long on Wednesday and Thursday,” said Lowe. “I’m not saying it was a wake-up call because we knew Washburn was good. But I think it gave us a chip on our shoulder, lit a fire under us.”

That fire sparked on Friday night, as Shelton and Ali Smith — who had 14 points on the night — teamed up early and often on the defensive end.

Once Smith snagged a steal, drove the floor and found Shelton for a triple. Then, she went coast-to-coast and made a bucket herself.

“It’s fun watching them get out in transition and create offense off our defense,” said Lowe, who noted that he was also proud of the Lady Eagles’ bench.

Overall, Lowe walked out of Hancock County impressed with his team and ready to see what is in store for Friday’s tilt with Jellico.

“It felt good,” he said. “Hancock County is a tough place to play.“

Now, the Lady Eagles will move forward with but one thought on their minds.

“We aren’t going to worry about (Jellico),” said Lowe. “We’re going to worry about Cosby. Try to hone our skills, improve on what we’re struggling with, and be as good as we can be come tournament time.”

The Eagles will go for the same mindset, and they will likely do so with a renewed vigor after taking down Hancock in an overtime thriller on Friday.

Cruz Coggins drew a foul and nailed the go-ahead free-throw with less than five seconds to go in overtime, and the Indians’ shot attempt fell short in a 51-50 Cosby win.

Shaydan O’Dell, Jayston Fine, Slate Shropshire and Cyler Davis led with 10 points each, and they combined for 24 rebounds.

Up next, the Eagles are set to take on Washburn on Friday in the first round of the district tournament.