Cold front to bring storms to Central Florida on Saturday

A cold front is likely to bring strong storms to parts of Central Florida, but the most concerning weather not coming until late afternoon.

Some pre-frontal bands could drop rain on the area, but the chance for strong thunderstorms could move quickly through the area around 5 p.m. with more effects on the northern counties.

Those storms could hit 40 to 60 mph with lightning and up to 1 inch of rain.

Highs will hit the mid 80s before overnight lows drop into the upper 40s after the front moves through.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 60s with Monday’s temperatures mirroring Sundays before warming up during the week.