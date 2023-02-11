Alabama vs. Auburn: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sat., Fed. 11

One of the most anticipated college basketball matchups of the weekend will take place in Auburn Arena when No. 3 Alabama takes on the Auburn Tigers.

Nate Oats brings in one of the nation’s top teams and undeniably the top team in the SEC.

Currently, the Tide are 21-3 on the season and a perfect 11-0 in conference play.

Auburn on the other hand has struggled as of late losing four out of its last five games.

Bruce Pearl is sure to have his team ready to try and take down the mighty Tide on Saturday afternoon, so Alabama better bring its best effort.

Here is everything you need to know to catch the action between Alabama and Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT TV Channel: ESPN

Injury report

Alabama: N/A

Auburn: N/A

Alabama player to watch: Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney has exceeded his freshman expectations already, but after going through a bit of a shooting slump, the talented forward has made five of his last 11 from the three-point line. If he can continue his solid shooting, Clowney could be in for a big day for the Tide.

Auburn player to watch: Johni Broome

In each of Alabama’s three losses, the Tide have struggled to contain the opponents big. Johni Broome has been solid for the Tigers all season averaging nearly 14 points. Broome also hauls in around nine rebounds and blocks almost three shots per game. Containing Broome will be critical for the Tide’s success.

Series history

Alabama owns a commanding 97-67 advantage in the all-time series but is just 4-6 against the Tigers in its last 10 meetings.

Score prediction

Alabama 78, Auburn 71

This one is tough to pick simply because Alabama has been so good this season and Auburn is on a little bit of a skid. If the game were being played in Tuscaloosa, Alabama may win by 20, but in Auburn Arena, anything can happen. I just think the Tide is a little too good for the Tigers.

