KRQE News 13

Industries losing and gaining the most jobs

By Stacker,

9 days ago

(STACKER) – The American economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers.

In December, the number of open jobs rose to 11 million but fell by 3.8% compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

The country’s gross domestic product did drop in the first half of the year but rose slightly in the fourth quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas argues that the U.S. likely did not fall into a recession. The International Monetary Fund predicts the U.S. economy will slow in 2022-2023 but will narrowly avoid a recession.

Stacker used data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries recorded a growth in job openings and which saw open positions shrink in December 2022 compared to a year prior. December data is preliminary. The Bureau of Labor Statistics records job openings on the last business day of the month and calculates the rate as a percent of total employment plus job openings within the industry.

#19. Information

– Total job openings, December 2022: 109,000
— Annual change: -53.0%
— One-month change: -49.5%
— 3.4 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#18. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities

– Total job openings, December 2022: 445,000
— Annual change: -27.2%
— One-month change: -6.5%
— 6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#17. Educational services

– Total job openings, December 2022: 187,000
— Annual change: -13.8%
— One-month change: +16.1%
— 4.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#16. Nondurable goods

– Total job openings, December 2022: 291,000
— Annual change: -10.2%
— One-month change: -3.3%
— 5.7 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#15. Federal

– Total job openings, December 2022: 152,000
— Annual change: -9.0%
— One-month change: +10.9%
— 5 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#14. Arts, entertainment, and recreation

– Total job openings, December 2022: 192,000
— Annual change: -6.3%
— One-month change: +11.6%
— 7.5 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#13. Wholesale trade

– Total job openings, December 2022: 284,000
— Annual change: -3.7%
— One-month change: +34.6%
— 4.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#12. Professional and business services

– Total job openings, December 2022: 1,956,000
— Annual change: -3.2%
— One-month change: +0.2%
— 8 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#11. Accommodation and food services

– Total job openings, December 2022: 1,743,000
— Annual change: -2.4%
— One-month change: +30.7%
— 11.3 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#10. State and local education

– Total job openings, December 2022: 353,000
— Annual change: -2.2%
— One-month change: 0.0%
— 3.3 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#9. Health care and social assistance

– Total job openings, December 2022: 1,932,000
— Annual change: -1.9%
— One-month change: -0.3%
— 8.4 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#8. Retail trade

– Total job openings, December 2022: 1,017,000
— Annual change: -1.8%
— One-month change: +15.2%
— 6.1 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#7. State and local, excluding education

– Total job openings, December 2022: 575,000
— Annual change: -0.3%
— One-month change: +0.9%
— 5.9 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#6. Manufacturing

– Total job openings, December 2022: 764,000
— Annual change: +2.4%
— One-month change: -4.9%
— 5.6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#5. Durable goods

– Total job openings, December 2022: 473,000
— Annual change: +12.1%
— One-month change: -5.8%
— 5.5 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#4. Construction

– Total job openings, December 2022: 413,000
— Annual change: +15.0%
— One-month change: +24.8%
— 5 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#3. Finance and insurance

– Total job openings, December 2022: 424,000
— Annual change: +19.4%
— One-month change: +9.0%
— 6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#2. Mining and logging

– Total job openings, December 2022: 41,000
— Annual change: +20.6%
— One-month change: +7.9%
— 6 job openings per total jobs in the industry

#1. Real estate and rental and leasing

– Total job openings, December 2022: 157,000
— Annual change: +36.5%
— One-month change: -12.3%
— 6.2 job openings per total jobs in the industry

