2 men arrested in fatal Tremont, Bronx quadruple shooting: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting on Friday that left one man dead in Tremont, police said.

Rivera Salvatore, 51, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Jose Parilla, 32, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

The shooting stemmed from an argument outside a Popeyes restaurant on East Tremont Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon police said.

A 24-year-old man died after he was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Another man was also hospitalized in critical condition. A 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

