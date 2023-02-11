Open in App
Bronx, NY
PIX11

2 men arrested in fatal Tremont, Bronx quadruple shooting: NYPD

By Charline CharlesJonathan Rizk,

9 days ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting on Friday that left one man dead in Tremont, police said.

Rivera Salvatore, 51, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Jose Parilla, 32, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

The shooting stemmed from an argument outside a Popeyes restaurant on East Tremont Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon police said.

A 24-year-old man died after he was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Another man was also hospitalized in critical condition. A 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

