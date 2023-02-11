2 men arrested in fatal Tremont, Bronx quadruple shooting: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting on Friday that left one man dead in Tremont, police said.
Rivera Salvatore, 51, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Jose Parilla, 32, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.
The shooting stemmed from an argument outside a Popeyes restaurant on East Tremont Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon police said.
A 24-year-old man died after he was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Another man was also hospitalized in critical condition. A 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
