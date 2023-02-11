Nia Long Admits She Isn’t ‘Ready For A Serious Relationship’ After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal, Blasts Boston Celtics –‘Fear Drives Stupidity’

Nia Long just went through a very public breakup, so it’s not exactly surprising that she isn’t ready to jump into a new relationship right now. Not only that, but she’s blasting the sports team that brought her ex-fiancé’s cheating to light.

In a new interview with The Cut , the You People actress opened up about her hopes for her love life, admitting she isn’t interested in getting into a long-term relationship right now.

“Oh God, I’m not ready for a serious relationship,” Long said in a feature published on Friday. “My mind is not even there at all.”

Still, she’s not completely ruling out romance, sharing with the publication what she is ready for at this stage in her life.

“I want to go out and have amazing, important, deep, thoughtful conversations,” the actress explained. “I want to travel. I want to laugh. I want to cook with my kids and listen to music. I want a good glass of wine. I want a good goodnight kiss. Everything else will have to show itself as being that. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”

But, until then, Long is focusing on herself and her career.

“I have a couple of passion projects I want to get off the ground,” she continued. “I want to go to Bali for a month, relax, breathe, and do yoga.”

Just last month, Long actually admitted she has a secret crush–but, unfortunately for fans, she has no plans on revealing their identity.

“I have my eye on one person,” the star said on The Drew Barrymore Show , making it clear she’s “not saying” who. “I’m never telling,” she insisted.

It’s been almost six months since Nia Long ended her years-long relationship with fiancé Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member. The couple had been engaged since 2015, welcoming a son together—Kez Sunday Udoka—in 2011.

Elsewhere in her The Cut interview Long blasted the Boston Celtics for exposing Udoka’s affair and causing her public embarrassment.

“The Celtics made a choice to make my family business public, and I don’t understand why,” said the actress. “It could’ve all been handled internally. I do understand why, but I can’t talk about it. Maybe one day I will. You know, fear drives stupidity, and I’ll leave that right there. I’ve learned that I’m stronger than I ever thought I was.”

Stronger than ever indeed.

What do YOU think about Nia Long opening up about her life post-Ime Udoka breakup?