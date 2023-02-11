McDonald's says it will remove a McCrispy ad opposite a crematorium that's been called 'tasteless'

The McDonald's advertisement is on a bus stop in Cornwall, England. Lee Trewhela/ Cornwall Live

McDonald's said it will take down an ad opposite a crematorium near Truro in Cornwall, England.

The bus shelter ad is for the fast food chain's McCrispy burger.

The company told Insider it was "unaware" of the ad's proximity to the crematorium sign.

McDonald's said an advertisement for its McCrispy burger on a bus shelter opposite a crematorium near Truro in England will be removed.

The news was first reported by Cornwall Live .

The fast food chain's ad has drawn attention from locals because it was across the road from the facility and right next to a sign for it.

"We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop. However, in light of the concerns raised by Cornwall Live, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed," a McDonald's representative told Insider in a statement.

It's not clear how long the ad has been on display or when it would be removed.





The shelter is opposite a crematorium near the town of Truro. Lee Trewhela/ Cornwall Live

A woman, whose mother-in-law had been cremated at the site, told the outlet she found the ad "tasteless."

She said: "I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one."

The fast food giant apologized in 2019 for a campaign in Portugal that used the slogan "Sundae Bloody Sundae" to advertise one of its desserts.

The ad was used in a campaign for its Halloween-themed ice cream desserts. McDonald's said at the time it wasn't intended to be an "insensitive reference" to Bloody Sunday, a massacre of unarmed civilians during a protest in Northern Ireland in 1972.