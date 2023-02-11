Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
MyWabashValley.com

Bickering bogs down Capitol riot trial of Proud Boys leaders

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press,

9 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol riot trial for Proud Boys leaders promised to be a historic showcase for some of the most compelling evidence of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy