How many more games is Ohio State projected to win?

Ohio State has lost 10 of its last 11 games, is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2003-04 and, barring a Big Ten Tournament miracle, is on track to miss March Madness for the first time since Chris Holtmann took over as head coach ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Buckeyes are facing their second five-game skid this season. They snapped the last one with a 16-point victory over Iowa at home on Jan. 21. Will they end this streak at The Schottenstein Center, too? The advanced analytics seem to think so — then again, those same advanced analytics have been very wrong about Ohio State this season, as recent as Thursday night when they favored the Buckeyes against Northwestern.

Nevertheless, let’s play it out…

How many more games do the computers have Ohio State (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) winning during the regular season?

Note: Ohio State’s projected win percentage is in parentheses.

ESPN BPI

Feb. 12 vs. Michigan State (73.6%)

Feb. 16 at Iowa (35.5%)

Feb. 19 at No. 1 Purdue (19.0%)

Feb. 23 vs. Penn State (77.6%)

Feb. 26 vs. Illinois (62.0%)

March 1 vs. Maryland (61.0%)

March 4 at Michigan State (45.7%)

Projected record in that span: 4-3

KenPom

Feb. 12 vs. Michigan State (62%)

Feb. 16 at Iowa (36%)

Feb. 19 at No. 1 Purdue (18%)

Feb. 23 vs. Penn State (67%)

Feb. 26 vs. Illinois (55%)

March 1 vs. Maryland (55%)

March 4 at Michigan State (39%)

Projected record in that span: 4-3

BartTorvik

Feb. 12 vs. Michigan State (60%)

Feb. 16 at Iowa (35%)

Feb. 19 at No. 1 Purdue (13%)

Feb. 23 vs. Penn State (68%)

Feb. 26 vs. Illinois (60%)

March 1 vs. Maryland (62%)

March 4 at Michigan State (31%)

Projected record in that span: 4-3

Chris Holtmann says he and AD Gene Smith share ‘an understanding’ for Buckeyes future

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith signed Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann to an extension through the 2027-28 season last year.

Holtmann was asked Friday about that extension and his talks with Smith this season.

“Conversations that I had with Gene — there was an understanding months ago about how we wanted to shape the roster moving forward,” Holtmann said. “And those conversations, they’re not public because they’re conversations that you have, but there was an understanding there.”

Holtmann discussed the challenges his team has been up against this season, the mindset of his four contributing freshmen and more in this story.

