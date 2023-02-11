Penn State transfer Storm Duck has 'business-like' approach, fast start with the Lions

Penn State cornerback Storm Duck. (Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics via Twitter).

Former All-ACC cornerback Storm Duck decided to bring his remaining eligibility to Penn State ahead of the 2023 season. The Boiling Springs, S.C., native spent four seasons at North Carolina, where he racked up 103 career tackles (three for loss) and netted five interceptions, 17 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a pick six.

Duck joins a Nittany Lions’ cornerbacks room that loses Joey Porter Jr., but returns likely preseason All-American Kalen King, veterans Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy, and second-year defender Cam Miller. The 6-foot, 200-pound transfer is fitting in well with that group so far, according to a teammate and his head coach.

“He’s a hard worker,” Miller said Tuesday. “He keeps his head down. He’s about his business.”

Duck’s best season in Chapel Hill came in 2022. He made a career-high 46 stops and recorded three of his career interceptions. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7 and picked Penn State on Dec. 28.

“My goal going into UNC was to play football and get my degree. And I did that. It was huge for me to get my degree,” Duck told BWI. “And as far as my growth, I wanted to have a new scenery, be around new people, and just challenge myself.”

Storm Duck brings a ‘business-like’ approach to Penn State

Speaking Tuesday at his first media availability ahead of the 2023 season, head coach James Franklin said that Duck has quickly acclimated himself within the program as winter workouts get underway.

“Storm is very business-like,” Franklin said. “You know, academically, we got an academic report this morning. He’s killing it.”

The news is not surprising, considering what the cornerback told BWI in December about how he would approach his time in State College.

“It’s just coming in and doing the right things,” he said. “You have to go in and earn guys’ respect. That’s with everything in life. Every place you go, they can welcome you, but it takes time to earn respect. So I’m just coming in to do everything the right way.

“If guys need help with anything, I’m there to help. And if I need anything, me asking them, me asking coach, confused with something, just all that stuff. I want to come in and be the best leader I can be, show that it’s all from the heart. Coming to Penn State, you gotta be all in, so that’s where I’m at.”

Penn State continues winter workouts throughout February. The Lions hold spring practice in March and April, culminating with the Blue-White game on April 15. It starts at 2 p.m. ET inside of Beaver Stadium.