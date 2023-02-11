What to watch for: South Carolina concludes road trip with Ole Miss

Hayden Brown (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

In the middle of a rough stretch, South Carolina will try to build off a good performance going into Oxford.

The Gamecocks will face Ole Miss for the second time this season. The Rebels won the previous matchup 70-58 on Jan. 17.

Here’s what to watch for Saturday afternoon.

Can the Gamecocks put together a complete game?

Make no mistake, South Carolina has been playing better basketball lately. It would be hard to see that without much context, but there have been strides in its game.

However, the Gamecocks haven’t been able to finish the job, the same way they haven’t in their last nine games. But there were some positives to take away from Tuesday’s loss to Missouri.

South Carolina shot 52 percent from the field, staying in the game for the most part. The wheels eventually started falling off, though. After holding Missouri at bay, Kobe Brown got the Tigers rolling in the second half. His 12-point second half performance led them to an easy win. They managed to hold the lead for 34:29.

When the Gamecocks fall into a hole, it can be a challenge for them to dig themselves out. They’ve started off strong in first halves but second halves are a different story.

It almost feels that the right halftime adjustments haven’t always been made. They’ve played like a different team coming out of the break. It could be a true confidence-booster to play a clean game for 40 minutes.

Frontcourt production needs to continue

Many wondered how freshman superstar GG Jackson would respond after being benched to start the last game. He ended up playing one of his better games, racking up 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Jackson’s other frontcourt mates played good games, as well. Hayden Brown has continued to shine on both ends of the floor. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists against Missouri. He also had a block and steal on defense. Josh Gray played 22 minutes on Tuesday, the least amongst starters. That said, he still did his part. He tallied nine points, finishing 3-of-3 from the field with seven rebounds.

Since their last meeting, the Rebels have still been one of the worst shooting teams in the SEC. They have shot 28.4 percent from three-point range and 48.4 percent from two. They’re going to attack the rim and try to get points in that way.

South Carolina’s big men need to impose their will in the paint to secure a win. They haven’t been the best defending the inside. But if they can outbound and prevent second chance points, the outcome could change.

Who steps up for South Carolina?

This might be a gut feeling, but Chico Carter Jr. might be due for a big performance. He’s been very quiet lately, only amassing three points in his last three games.

He’s too good of a shooter to continue to go this cold. When the ball is in his hands, he can be one of the better shooters in the conference. He’s shooting 48 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three.

Sure, maybe Carter’s lackluster won’t end this weekend. But it’s odd for a player of his caliber to keep this stretch going. The Gamecocks need him to make strides badly.

Good opportunity to build momentum

Let’s face it, this season is all but a wash. South Carolina has dug itself too big of a hole to get out of and make up some ground. There’s been some good in Lamont Paris’ first season but also a lot of bad.

These next seven days will be vital for the Gamecocks to see where they’re at. After Ole Miss, they’ll face Vanderbilt and LSU. All three are ranked toward the back half of the KenPom top 150.

What will come next is matchups against No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee, both projected to be blowout losses. They’ll close out the regular season versus Missisissippi State and Georgia before the SEC Tournament begins.

Whether or not South Carolina wins another game this season is unknown. But that doesn’t truly matter as much at this point. Continuing to see growth and improvement is what will make a difference moving forward.

Scouting the opponent

If South Carolina is the worst team in the SEC, Ole Miss isn’t too far ahead. The Rebels haven’t won two games in a row since opening the season on a six-game winning streak. They sit at 10-14 and 2-9 in league play.

Despite their struggles, they’re coming off a 78-74 win over Georgia in Athens. Not to mention they beat the Gamecocks earlier this year. They rank 11th in offensive efficiency compared to eighth on defense. They’re shooting the ball at a 46.2 percent clip, 10th-best in the SEC.

Junior guard Matthew Murrell leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting. In his last action against South Carolina, he put up 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes on the floor.

Jaemyn Brakefield is the only other double-digit scorer on the team this year. He’s averaging 10.1 points per game on 54.3 percent shooting. He’s been solid from beyond the arc, going 25-for-66 (37.9 percent).

One area Ole Miss hasn’t been bad in is playing strong in the paint. The Rebels block a lot of shots, 6.9 percent on the year. They’re also rebounding at a 29.9 percent clip on offense.

Game details

Who: South Carolina (8-16, 1-10 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss (Capacity: 9,500)

How to watch/listen: SEC Network/Gamecock Sports Network

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 24-21 (Last matchup: Ole Miss won 70-58)

KenPom prediction: Ole Miss wins 72-61 (Gamecocks given 16 percent chance to win)

