Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores
By Gayle Bell, South Bend Tribune,9 days ago
INDIANA
AREA BOYS
Lakewood Park 66, Bethany Christian 59
SB Riley 68, Bremen 28
SB Clay 68, Elkhart 48
Fairfield 61, Fremont 57
Glenn 72, Jimtown 34
Michigan City 78, Lake Central 57
LaPorte 84, Merrillville 75
Marquette Catholic 84, Hammond Noll 67
Northridge 47, Concord 30
NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28
New Prairie 60, SB Adams 49
Marian 76, SB Saint Joseph 48
Penn 85, SB Washington 51
Trinity Greenlawn 53, Hammond Science & Tech 33
LaVille 51, Triton 35
Warsaw 38, Plymouth 37
Goshen 60, Wawasee 45
MICHIGAN
AREA BOYS
Edwardsburg 48, Otsego 46
Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 25
Cassopolis 61, Mendon 41
Niles at Sturgis, 7:15
AREA GIRLS
Sturgis 57, Niles 50
Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 17
Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 25
Otsego 45, Edwardsburg 30
INDIANA
STATE BOYS
Adams Central 64, S. Adams 20
Anderson 64, Logansport 44
Andrean 50, Hobart 43
Avon 64, Franklin Central 53
Beech Grove 59, Cascade 36
Bellmont 54, DeKalb 52
Benton Central 49, Tri-County 40
Bloomfield 73, Washington 45
Bloomfield 73, Washington Catholic 45
Blue River 75, Centerville 46
Boonville 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39
Brownsburg 60, Noblesville 54
Brownstown 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 46
Carmel 48, Hamilton Southeastern 37
Carroll (Flora) 74, Sheridan 41
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57
Cass 56, Western 45
Castle 60, Jasper 42
Chesterton 76, Portage 42
Churubusco 82, Hamilton 52
Clarksville 68, Salem 59
Clay City 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37
Columbia City 46, Leo 42
Columbus North 51, Bloomington South 38
Corydon 52, Eastern (Pekin) 45, OT
Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Brebeuf 49
Crothersville 62, Seven Oaks Classical 44
Crown Point 71, Valparaiso 54
Culver 53, Pioneer 37
Daleville 71, Union City 45
Delphi 51, Rossville 45
Delta 43, New Castle 39
Dubois 56, Perry Central 41
E. Noble 64, New Haven 61
Eastern Hancock 75, Morristown 28
Eastside 31, Garrett 27
Elwood 39, Eastern (Greentown) 36
Evansville Bosse 72, Evansville Mater Dei 55
Evansville Harrison 47, Evansville Reitz 45
Evansville North 67, Evansville Central 62
Fairfield 61, Fremont 57
Faith Christian 78, Clinton Central 62
Floyd Central 62, Madison 40
Forest Park 57, Heritage Hills 42
Fountain Central 42, Parke Heritage 40, OT
Frankfort 49, N. Montgomery 35
Franklin 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 39
Frankton 48, Mississinewa 43
Ft. Wayne North 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56
Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Luers 67
Ft. Wayne Wayne 74, Ft. Wayne South 33
Gibson Southern 61, Tecumseh 43
Glenn 72, Jimtown 34
Goshen 60, Wawasee 45
Greenfield 57, Franklin Co. 25
Hanover Central 56, Lowell 42
Heritage Christian 50, Indpls Roncalli 43
Indian Creek 50, Sullivan 49, OT
Indiana Math and Science Academy 82, Christel House Manual 81, OT
Indpls Attucks 81, Indpls Tindley 54
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 47
Indpls Cathedral 47, Fishers 44
Indpls Pike 91, Indpls N. Central 70
Indpls Riverside 89, Indpls Irvington 52
Jac-Cen-Del 57, Hauser 52
Jay Co. 45, Heritage 44
Jennings Co. 74, Columbus East 48
Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 50
Kokomo 72, Richmond 62
LaPorte 84, Merrillville 75
LaVille 51, Triton 35
Lake Station 79, Boone Grove 47
Lakeland 59, Central Noble 56
Lakewood Park 66, Bethany Christian 59
Lapel 49, Shenandoah 41
Lawrence Central 81, Indpls Washington 38
Loogootee 69, Mitchell 34
Madison-Grant 59, Alexandria 42
Manchester 54, Peru 51
Marion 91, McCutcheon 81, 2OT
Martinsville 70, Mooresville 64
Michigan City 78, Lake Central 57
Mishawaka Marian 76, S. Bend St. Joseph's 48
Monrovia 51, Owen Valley 44
Morgan Twp. 69, Wheeler 34
Muncie Central 44, Lafayette Harrison 42
N. Daviess 77, N. Knox 39
N. Decatur 68, Union Co. 37
N. Judson 65, Caston 39
New Palestine 61, Shelbyville 51
New Prairie 60, S. Bend Adams 49
New Washington 62, Lanesville 41
NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28
Northeastern 62, Tri 48
Northfield 48, Bluffton 47
Northridge 47, Concord 30
Northview 85, Brown Co. 56
Northwestern 57, Twin Lakes 30
Norwell 57, Huntington North 32
Oak Hill 70, Blackford 35
Oregon-Davis 77, Knox 39
Orleans 46, Paoli 28
Penn 85, S. Bend Washington 51
Pike Central 77, Tell City 32
Plainfield 55, Greenwood 39
Providence 31, New Albany 29
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indpls Metro 68
Randolph Southern 77, Cowan 71
Riverton Parke 72, N. Vermillion 49
Rochester 62, Wabash 61
Rock Creek Academy 64, Edinburgh 54
S. Bend Clay 68, Elkhart 48
S. Bend Riley 68, Bremen 28
S. Ripley 55, S. Dearborn 46
S. Spencer 48, Princeton 47
S. Vermillion 65, Attica 14
Scottsburg 58, Silver Creek 35
Seeger 72, Covington 39
Shakamak 80, Eminence 39
Shoals 54, Vincennes Rivet 39
Southridge 56, N. Posey 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Rising Sun 70
Southwood 71, Maconaquah 70
Switzerland Co. 66, Madison Shawe 36
Taylor 70, Tri-Central 55
Terre Haute North 58, Bloomington North 57
Terre Haute South 78, W. Vigo 75, OT
Tippecanoe Valley 86, N. Miami 39
Tri-West 48, Crawfordsville 44
Triton Central 65, Indpls Ritter 59
Vincennes (South Knox— 49, Barr-Reeve 43
Vincennes 61, Eastern (Greene) 46
W. Lafayette 54, Lafayette Catholic 49
Waldron 56, S. Decatur 54
Wapahani 66, Monroe Central 40
Warsaw 38, Plymouth 37
Washington Twp. 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 45, OT
Wes-Del 52, Eastbrook 46
Westfield 64, Hamilton Hts. 42
Westview 61, Prairie Hts. 51
White River Valley 72, Springs Valley 68
Whiteland 67, Decatur Central 62
Winchester 57, Cambridge City 46
Wood Memorial 65, Cannelton 21
Woodlan 79, Southern Wells 56
Zionsville 54, Lebanon 35
Putnam County Tournament
Championship
N. Putnam 67, S. Putnam 58
Third Place
Greencastle 40, Cloverdale 38, 2OT
