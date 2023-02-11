Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Tyrese Maxey, Sixers knocking off Knicks at home

By Ky Carlin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc3Rk_0kk8HlTS00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday for a quick game before going back out on the road needing to pick up a win. They had lost two in a row to end their recent three-game road trip and they were looking to bounce back in a big way to get back in the win column.

They were able to do so on Friday as they knocked off the New York Knicks 119-108 at home and end a quick two-game slide. Joel Embiid did what he does as he had 35 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists and two blocks. The Sixers also received 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds from James Harden as he and Embiid were terrific in the two-man game again.

The big factor, however, was Tyrese Maxey who looked like himself again with 27 points and he knocked down four triples. He had been off as of late, but on Friday, he was able to break out and give the Sixers a big spark.

NBA Twitter gave its best reactions to the performance:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA
Doc Rivers suggests De'Anthony Melton needs All-Star break the most
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Nick Sirianni says he's not opposed to changing the Eagles defensive scheme
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
NFL Competition Committee could look to eliminate Eagles version of QB sneak
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Most Popular
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC7 hours ago
Tar Heels still among ‘last four in’ for updated Bracketology
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Kevin Durant reportedly 'immediately' requested to be traded to the Suns after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pete Nance having a rough February for North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC8 minutes ago
Twitter reacts to Olivia Miles' game-winning buzzer beater
South Bend, IN1 hour ago
Rockets swap: Jalen Green out, Tari Eason in for NBA’s Rising Stars event
Houston, TX7 hours ago
ESPN says the Vikings need a postseason breakthrough
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
'Cheetah' depth chart gets an infusion of talent for 2023 Oklahoma Sooners
Norman, OK4 hours ago
Sixers' Doc Rivers gives love and respect to Joel Embiid for his game
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
ESPN lists Panthers as trade-up candidate for 2023 draft's No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Patrick Beverley talks about the issues that the Lakers have had
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy