NBA Twitter reacts to Tyrese Maxey, Sixers knocking off Knicks at home

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Friday for a quick game before going back out on the road needing to pick up a win. They had lost two in a row to end their recent three-game road trip and they were looking to bounce back in a big way to get back in the win column.

They were able to do so on Friday as they knocked off the New York Knicks 119-108 at home and end a quick two-game slide. Joel Embiid did what he does as he had 35 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists and two blocks. The Sixers also received 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds from James Harden as he and Embiid were terrific in the two-man game again.

The big factor, however, was Tyrese Maxey who looked like himself again with 27 points and he knocked down four triples. He had been off as of late, but on Friday, he was able to break out and give the Sixers a big spark.

NBA Twitter gave its best reactions to the performance: