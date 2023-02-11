Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Sixers vs. Nets game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

By Ky Carlin,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkxhT_0kk8HdPe00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Brooklyn Nets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to start a winning streak after a win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at home.

The Nets aren’t exactly the championship contenders that many thought they’d be to begin the season. After a rocky start gave way to some elite play on the court before Kevin Durant’s injury, the Nets hit the reset button. They traded away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and then sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns as things are much different in Brooklyn now. Joel Embiid and the Sixers will be looking to take advantage of that.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 11
  • Time: 6 p.m. EST
  • Location: Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
  • Channel: NBATV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers at Nets notable injuries

Sixers: NOT YET SUBMITTED

Nets: OUT: Seth Curry (left adductor strain) PROBABLE: Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) QUESTIONABLE: Mikal Bridges (trade pending), Cam Johnson (trade pending)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – James Harden
  • Guard – De’Anthony Melton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard – Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Guard – Cam Thomas
  • Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Forward – Royce O’Neale
  • Center – Day’Ron Sharpe
