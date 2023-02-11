Sixers vs. Nets game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Brooklyn Nets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to start a winning streak after a win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at home.

The Nets aren’t exactly the championship contenders that many thought they’d be to begin the season. After a rocky start gave way to some elite play on the court before Kevin Durant’s injury, the Nets hit the reset button. They traded away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and then sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns as things are much different in Brooklyn now. Joel Embiid and the Sixers will be looking to take advantage of that.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 11 Time: 6 p.m. EST

6 p.m. EST Location: Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY Channel: NBATV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers at Nets notable injuries

Sixers: NOT YET SUBMITTED

Nets: OUT: Seth Curry (left adductor strain) PROBABLE: Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) QUESTIONABLE: Mikal Bridges (trade pending), Cam Johnson (trade pending)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets