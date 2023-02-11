CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:

Thursday, Feb. 2

Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman , at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community.

Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations.

Friday, Feb. 3

Deputies arrested Walter Sterling Shiver, 62, of Oxford, Alabama , on failure to appear warrants for drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcohol.

——-

Deputies arrested Felicia Leann Sutton, 35, of Birmingham , on multiple warrants, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (grand jury indictment), unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (grand jury indictment), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (grand jury indictment), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts, failure to appear), unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (two counts, failure to appear), forgery (failure to appear), possession of a forged instrument (failure to appear), possession of forgery tools (failure to appear) and non-support (warrant).

——-

Deputies arrested Keith Tremayne Whitehead, 49, of Cullman , on warrants for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of ex-felon to report an address change.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Deputies responded to a residence in the Holly Pond community for a welfare check.

Justin Michael Rohrscheib, 41, of Cullman , was located at the residence.

After speaking with deputies, Rohrscheib allegedly attempted to flee on foot. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended.

Narcotics and paraphernalia were allegedly located on his person.

Rohrscheib was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Deputies arrested William Chad Robertson, 35, of Vinemont , on a failure to appear warrants for failure of an adult sex offender to register.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Deputies went to a residence in the Vinemont area to serve a warrant on Randy Elms, 27, of Vinemont . Elms was located at the residence and placed under arrest.

Methamphetamine allegedly belonging to Alyssa Gayle Bryant, 26, of Vinemont , was allegedly located at the residence. She was also placed under arrest.

Elms was charged with non-support (failure to appear).

Bryant was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

——

Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Wallace, 33, of Hartselle , on warrants for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (probation violation), unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear) and promoting prison contraband (failure to appear).