The Saturday Six: Super Bowl ad previews, Celia Cruz on quarters and more

The weekend is finally here.

During a busy news week, President Biden delivered his State of the Union address , the death toll rose to more than 20,000 after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and New Zealand police found three tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean .

Meanwhile, actor Michael B. Jordan talked to Gayle King about his career and his directorial debut of "Creed III," and the world said goodbye to legendary composer Burt Bacharach , who died at the age of 94.

Burt Bacharach performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. Dylan MartinezReuters

Also, Dell joined a parade of technology companies announcing layoffs that included companies like Yahoo , while Disney slashed jobs , too.

But that's not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

