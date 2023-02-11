Paso Robles winery opens second SLO County tasting room: ‘We are beyond thrilled’

Winery members can enjoy a special flight of wines from the winery library.
Halter Ranch executive chef Paul Arangorin will serve up appetizers and the on-site restaurant will be open for lunch, according to a new release.
The event is free and open to the public but reservations are requested, the release said.
In the release, Halter Ranch winemaker Kevin Sass called the Estrella tasting room “an exciting new outlet to connect with visitors in an approachable atmosphere.”
“At Halter Ranch, we are committed to Paso Robles and the extraordinary wines this legendary terroir inspires,” he said. “We are beyond thrilled to expand into the east side of Paso Robles along Highway 46 East.”
The grand opening comes about half a year after Halter Ranch Vineyard acquired EOS Estate Winery from Foley Family Wines in a deal that included 8.5 acres of vineyards and an 11,000-square-foot winery and hospitality center.
Owned by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, Halter Ranch is headquartered at 8910 Adelaida Road in Paso Robles.
