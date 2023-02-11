Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Paso Robles winery opens second SLO County tasting room: ‘We are beyond thrilled’

By Sara Kassabian,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Cby_0kk8EPOf00

Prominent Paso Robles winery Halter Ranch Vineyard is opening a second San Luis Obispo County tasting room.

Halter Ranch Estrella will celebrate its grand opening at 2300 Airport Road on the east side of Paso Robles during the President’s Day holiday weekend.

The three-day event, which runs Friday through Sunday, will feature wine, food, lawn games and live music performances by Wildflower and the Bees , Michael Keeney , Emily Smith and Paso Libre , according to a news release from Halter Ranch.

Winery members can enjoy a special flight of wines from the winery library.

Halter Ranch executive chef Paul Arangorin will serve up appetizers and the on-site restaurant will be open for lunch, according to a new release.

The event is free and open to the public but reservations are requested, the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQgis_0kk8EPOf00
The Halter Ranch Estrella tasting room opens Feb. 17, 2023. Courtesy Halter Ranch winery

In the release, Halter Ranch winemaker Kevin Sass called the Estrella tasting room “an exciting new outlet to connect with visitors in an approachable atmosphere.”

“At Halter Ranch, we are committed to Paso Robles and the extraordinary wines this legendary terroir inspires,” he said. “We are beyond thrilled to expand into the east side of Paso Robles along Highway 46 East.”

The grand opening comes about half a year after Halter Ranch Vineyard acquired EOS Estate Winery from Foley Family Wines in a deal that included 8.5 acres of vineyards and an 11,000-square-foot winery and hospitality center.

Owned by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, Halter Ranch is headquartered at 8910 Adelaida Road in Paso Robles.

The winery, which is known for its sustainable growing practices , has earned Winery of the Year honors twice at the Central Coast Wine Competition, part of the California Mid-State Fair

In addition to its Paso Robles tasting rooms, Halter Ranch is opening locations in Temecula and Fredericksburg, Texas .

For more information about Halter Ranch Estrella, or to make reservations, call 805-226-9455 or visit halterranch.com/estrella .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
What happened to Doc Burnstein's?
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Police sent Morro Bay man to hospital for care. He was found dead in SLO creek 8 days later
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Doc Burnstein’s ice cream shops suddenly close. What happened to the SLO County favorite?
Arroyo Grande, CA4 days ago
What’s the latest with Prado Road overpass? SLO explores designs for Highway 101 project
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Bicycle memorial installed in SLO to honor Cal Poly student: ‘Life is very fragile’
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Templeton, CA3 days ago
Mountain lion rips dog away from owner in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Morro Bay museum closed as firefighters investigate smoke in the building
Morro Bay, CA5 days ago
Fresno man fatally shot near Pismo Beach Pier. Police are searching for suspect
Pismo Beach, CA18 hours ago
Allan Hancock College raises the curtain on new Fine Arts Complex
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Somewhere over the rainbow: SLO art museum is getting colorful new mural
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Head of Cal Poly ROTC accused of hiding camera in store dressing room
Pismo Beach, CA2 days ago
Runaway Atascadero teen found in Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Man shot and killed near Pismo Pier
Pismo Beach, CA22 hours ago
Grover Beach affordable housing project gets $10 million. What will it look like?
Grover Beach, CA5 days ago
Driver in Highway 154 crash that killed SLO County pharmacist sentenced to state prison
Arroyo Grande, CA4 days ago
Hwy. 101 will be closed in Santa Barbara County tonight. Here’s what it means for drivers
Los Alamos, CA6 days ago
Cal Poly students could get payouts in lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
SLO seeks to update parking policy after more than 20 years. What could change?
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
Heading to Fresno? Roadwork on Highway 41 will cause delays of up to 20 minutes
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Another cliff collapse closes access to popular surf spot in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach, CA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy