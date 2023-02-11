Paso Robles winery opens second SLO County tasting room: ‘We are beyond thrilled’

Prominent Paso Robles winery Halter Ranch Vineyard is opening a second San Luis Obispo County tasting room.

Halter Ranch Estrella will celebrate its grand opening at 2300 Airport Road on the east side of Paso Robles during the President’s Day holiday weekend.

The three-day event, which runs Friday through Sunday, will feature wine, food, lawn games and live music performances by Wildflower and the Bees , Michael Keeney , Emily Smith and Paso Libre , according to a news release from Halter Ranch.

Winery members can enjoy a special flight of wines from the winery library.

Halter Ranch executive chef Paul Arangorin will serve up appetizers and the on-site restaurant will be open for lunch, according to a new release.

The event is free and open to the public but reservations are requested, the release said.

The Halter Ranch Estrella tasting room opens Feb. 17, 2023. Courtesy Halter Ranch winery

In the release, Halter Ranch winemaker Kevin Sass called the Estrella tasting room “an exciting new outlet to connect with visitors in an approachable atmosphere.”

“At Halter Ranch, we are committed to Paso Robles and the extraordinary wines this legendary terroir inspires,” he said. “We are beyond thrilled to expand into the east side of Paso Robles along Highway 46 East.”

The grand opening comes about half a year after Halter Ranch Vineyard acquired EOS Estate Winery from Foley Family Wines in a deal that included 8.5 acres of vineyards and an 11,000-square-foot winery and hospitality center.

Owned by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, Halter Ranch is headquartered at 8910 Adelaida Road in Paso Robles.

The winery, which is known for its sustainable growing practices , has earned Winery of the Year honors twice at the Central Coast Wine Competition, part of the California Mid-State Fair

In addition to its Paso Robles tasting rooms, Halter Ranch is opening locations in Temecula and Fredericksburg, Texas .

For more information about Halter Ranch Estrella, or to make reservations, call 805-226-9455 or visit halterranch.com/estrella .